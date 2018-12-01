Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

UMKC takes control to beat Purdue Fort Wayne 90-73

December 1, 2018 4:10 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Rob Whitfield scored 23 points, distributed six assists with four rebounds and three steals and UMKC erupted after halftime for a 90-73 win against Purdue Fort Wayne on Saturday.

The Kangaroos (2-7) have won both their games when scoring 90 or more. UMKC has won two of three after dropping six straight to start the season.

UMKC led 36-32 at halftime before scoring 54 second-half points. Matt Holba’s layup brought the Mastodons (5-5) within 52-48 with 13:49 left. Brandon McKissic followed with a layup and that started a 12-0 run in which Jamel Allen scored half the points. Purdue Fort Wayne never got closer than 12 points the rest of the way.

Xavier Bishop scored 20 points with seven rebounds and five assists for UMKC, Danny Dixon scored 14, Jordan Giles, 11 and Allen 10.

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Kason Harrell led Purdue Fort Wayne with 21 points, John Konchar added 17 points and 12 rebounds, Dylan Carl had 14 points and Jarred Godfrey, 10.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 Small Business Breakfast: DLA...
12|10 CLEEN III Industry Day
12|10 Writing Persuasive Federal Proposals -...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Trump tosses coin at Army, Navy football game

Today in History

1920: President Wilson wins Nobel Peace Prize