UNC hires Army’s Bateman as co-defensive coordinator

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina has hired Army’s Jay Bateman to serve as co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach.

The school announced the move Sunday.

Bateman spent the past five seasons at Army, with this year’s team ranking ninth in total defense by allowing 293.5 yards per game. Bateman joins the staff of new coach Mack Brown, who previously named Tommy Thigpen as the other co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.

Brown is starting his second stint with the Tar Heels after replacing Larry Fedora, who was fired after seven seasons.

