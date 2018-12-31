UNDATED: Add 2019 Sports Calendar

___
1 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Eschborn-Frankfurt, Germany.
2-5 — Men’s golf, European PGA, Volvo China Open, Chengdu.
2-5 — Men’s golf, PGA Web.com, Nashville (Tenn.) Open.
2-5 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Wells Fargo Championship, Charlotte, N.C.
2-5 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, MEDIHEAL Championship, San Francisco.
3 — Athletics, IAAF Diamond League, Qatar Super GP, Doha.
3 — Auto racing, NASCAR Camping World Truck, Gander Outdoors Truck Series 200, Dover, Del.
3-5 — Auto racing, NHRA, Southern Nationals, Commerce, Ga.
3-5 — Men’s golf, PGA Champions Tour, Insperity Invitational, The Woodlands, Texas.
4 — Men’s college volleyball, NCAA Division I championship game, Long Beach, Calif.
4 — Athletics, IAAF World Challenge, Jamaica International Invitational, Kingston.
4 — Motorcycle, AMA Supercross, Las Vegas.
4 — Horse racing, Kentucky Derby, Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky.
4 — Auto racing, NASCAR XFINITY, Dover, Del.
4-12 — Men’s and women’s tennis, ATP World Tour/WTA, Mutua Madrid Open
5 — Beach volleyball, NCAA men’s championship game, Gulf Shores, Ala.
5 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Dover, Del.
5 — Motorcycle, MotoGP, Jerez, Spain.
5 — Auto racing, IMSA SportsCar, Sports Car Challenge, Lexington, Ohio,
9-12 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, AT&T Byron Nelson, Dallas
9-12 — Men’s golf, European PGA, British Masters, Merseyside, England.
9-12 — Men’s golf, PGA Champions Tour, Regions Tradition, Birmingham, Ala.
9-12 — Men’s golf, PGA Web.com, KC Golf Classic, Kansas City, Mo.
9-12 — Weightlifting, U.S. Championships, Memphis, Tenn.
10 — Auto racing, NASCAR Camping World Truck, 37 Kind days 250, Kansas City, Kan.
10-12 — Diving, FINA World Series, Kazan, Russia.
10-26 — Ice Hockey, IIHF World Championships, Bratislava and Kocice, Slovakia.
11 — Auto racing, IndyCar, Grand Prix of Indianapolis
11 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Kansas City, Kan.
11-12 — Athletics, IAAF, World Relay Championships, Yokohama, Japan.
11-12 — Athletics, IC4A Outdoor, Princeton, N.J.
11-June 2 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Giro d’Italia, Italy.
12 — Women’s water polo, NCAA championship game, Stanford, Calif.
12 — Auto racing, F1, Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona.
12-18 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Tour of California, United States.
12-19 — Men’s and women’s tennis, ATP World Tour/WTA, Internazionali BNL d’Italia, Rome
14 — Pro Basketball, NBA Draft lottery.
14-17 — Men’s college golf, NCAA Division III championships, Nicholasville, Ky.
14-17 — Women’s college golf, NCAA Division III championships, Houston.
14-17 — Women’s college golf, NAIA Championships, Oklahoma City.
14-18 — Men’s and women’s college tennis, NAIA Championships, Mobile, Ala.
14-19 —Pro basketball, NBA Draft Combine, Chicago.
15 — Motorcycle, MotoGP, Le Mans, France.
15-18 — Women’s college golf, NCAA Division II championships, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
15-19 — Taekwondo, WTF World Championships, Manchester, England.
16-19 — Men’s golf, PGA Web.com, Knoxville (Tenn.) Open.
16-19 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, PGA Championship, Farmingdale, N.Y.
16-19 — Women’s golf, USGA, U.S. Senior Open, Southern Pines, N.C.
16-25 — Men’s and women’s college tennis, NCAA Division I championship, Orlando, Fla.
17 — Auto racing, NASCAR Camping World Truck, North Carolina Education Lottery 200, Concord, N.C.
17-19 — Diving, FINA World Series, London.
17-19 — Auto racing, NHRA, Virginia Nationals, Petersburg, Va.
17-22 — Women’s college golf, NCAA Division I championships, Fayetteville, Ark.
18 — Horse racing, Preakness Stakes, Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore.
18 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Monster Enery Open, Concord, N.C.
18 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, NASCAR All-Star Race, Concord, N.C.
18 — Athletics, IAAF Diamond League, Shanghai (China) Golden Grand Prix.
18 — Athletics, IAAF World Challenge, Bragança Paulista, Brazil.
19 — Athletics, IAAF World Challenge, Golden Grand Prix, Osaka, Japan.
19 — Women’s college lacrosse, NCAA Division II championship game, Allendale, Mich.
19-25 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Internationaux de Strasbourg (France)
19-25 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Nuernberger Versicherungscup, Nuremberg, Germany
20-22 — Pro football, NFL Spring League Meeting, Key Biscayne, Fla.
20-24 — Men’s college golf, NCAA Division II championships, Daniels, W.Va.
20-25 — Men’s and women’s college tennis, NCAA Division III championships, Kalamazoo, Mich.
20-26 — Men’s tennis, ATP World Tour, Banque Eric Sturdza Geneva Open
20-26 — Men’s tennis, ATP World Tour, Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon, France
21-24 — Men’s college golf, NAIA Championships, Mesa, Ariz.
22-25 — Men’s and women’s college tennis, NCAA Division II championships, Almonte Springs, Fla.
23-25 — Men’s and women’s college track, NCAA Division II outdoor championships, Kingsville, Texas.
23-25 — Men’s and women’s college track, NCAA Division III outdoor championships, Geneva, Ohio.
23-25 — Men’s and women’s college track and field, NAIA Outdoor Championships, Gulf Shores, Ala.
23-26 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Charles Schwab Challenge, Fort Worth, Texas
23-26 — Men’s golf, PGA Champions Tour, KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Rochester, N.Y.
23-26 — Men’s golf, European PGA, Made in Denmark, Farso.
23-26 — Men’s golf, PGA Web.com, Evans Scholars Invitational, Glenview, Ill.
23-26 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, Pure Silk Championship, Williamsburg, Va.
23-27 — Women’s college softball, NCAA Division II championships, Denver.
23-28 — Women’s college softball, NCAA Division III championships, Tyler, Texas.
23-29 — Women’s college softball, NAIA Championships, Springfield, Mo.
24-29 — Men’s college golf, NCAA Division I championships, Fayetteville, Ark.
24 — Women’s college lacrosse, NCAA Division I Semifinals, Baltimore.
24 — Women’s basketball, WNBA regular season starts.
24-31 — Men’s baseball, NAIA World Series, Lewiston, Idaho.
25 — Men’s college lacrosse, NCAA Division I semifinals, Philadelphia.
25 — Auto racing, NASCAR XFINITY, Alsco 300, Concord, N.C.
25-29 — Men’s golf, USGA, U.S. Amateur Four-Ball, Bandon, Ore.
25-June 1 — College baseball, NCAA Division II World Series, Cay, N.C.
26 — Auto racing, IndyCar, Indianapolis 500
26 — Men’s college lacrosse, NCAA Division II & III championship games, Philadelphia.
26 — Women’s college lacrosse, NCAA Division I championship game, Baltimore.
26 — Women’s college lacrosse, NCAA Division III championship game, Ashland, Va.
26 — Ice Hockey, IIHF World Championship Gold and Bronze Medal games, Bratislava, Slovakia.
26 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Coca-Cola 600, Concord, N.C.
26 — Auto racing, F1, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo.
26-June 9 — Men’s and women’s tennis, ITF/FFT, Roland Garros, Paris
27 — Men’s college lacrosse, NCAA Division I championship game, Philadelphia.
27-June 1 — Ice hockey, NHL combine, Buffalo, N.Y.
30 — Pro Basketball, NBA Finals start date.
30-June 2 — Men’s golf, PGA Web.com, Rex Hospital Open, Raleigh, N.C.
30-June 2 — Women’s golf, USGA, U.S. Open, Charleston, S.C.
30-June 2 — Auto racing, NHRA, Route 66 Nationals, Chicago.
30-June 2 — Men’s golf, European PGA, Belgian Knockout, Antwerp.
30-June 2 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Memorial, Dublin, Ohio
30-June 5 — Women’s college softball, NCAA Division I championships, Oklahoma City.
30-July 14 — Cricket, ICC World Cup, various sites England and Wales.
31-June 2 — Men’s golf, PGA Champions Tour, Principal Charity Classic, Des Moise, Iowa.
31-June 2 — Women’s college rowing, NCAA Division I, II & III championships, Indianapolis.
31-June 3 — College baseball, NCAA Division I Regionals, sites TBD.
31-June 5 — College baseball, NCAA Division III World Series, Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
___
1 — Auto racing, IndyCar, Chevrolet Indy Duel (Race 1), Belle Isle Park, Mich.
1 — Horse racing, English Derby, Epsom, England.
1 — Auto racing, IMSA SportsCar, Detroit Grand Prix.
1 — Auto racing, NASCAR XFINITY, Pocono Green 250, Long Pond, Pa.
2 — Auto racing, IndyCar, Chevrolet Indy Duel (Race 2), Belle Isle Park, Mich.
2 — Athletics, IAAF Diamond League, Bauhaus-Galan, Stockholm, Sweden.
2 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Pocono 400, Lond Pond, Pa.
2 — Motorcycle, MotoGP, Mugello, Italy.
3-5 — Major League Baseball, Amateur Draft, Secaucus, N.J.
5-8 — Men’s and women’s college track and field, NCAA Division I outdoor championships, Austin, Texas.
6 — Athletics, IAAF Diamond League, Golden Gala Pietro Mennea, Rome.
6-9 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, RBC Canadian Open, Hamilton, Ontario
6-9 — Men’s golf, PGA Web.com, BMW Charity Pro-Am, Greenville, S.C.
7 — Auto racing, NASCAR Camping World Truck, Rattlesnake 400, Fort Worth, Texas.
7-9 — Diving, FINA Grand Prix, Madrid, Spain.
7-9 — Men’s golf, PGA Champions Tour, Mastercard Japan Championship, Chiba.
7-9 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, ShopRite LPGA Classic, Galloway, N.J.
7-10 — College baseball, NCAA Division I Super Regionals, sites TBD.
7-10 — Auto racing, NHRA, Heartland Nationals, Topeka.
7-July 7 — Women’s soccer, World Cup, various sites, France.
8 — Horse racing, Belmont Stakes, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.
8 — Auto racing, NASCAR XFINITY, LTi Printing, , Brooklyn, Mich.
8 — Auto racing, IndyCar, DXC Technology 600, Fort Worth, Texas
8-9 — Men’s golf, European PGA, GolfSixes, TBD, Portugal.
9 — Athletics, IAAF World Challenge, Fanny Blankers-Koen Games, Hengelo, Netherlands.
9 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, FireKeepers Casino 400, Brooklyn, Mich.
9 — Auto racing, F1, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal.
9-16 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Dauphine Libere, France.
10 — Pro Basketball, NBA Draft early entry withdrawal deadline.
10-16 — Men’s tennis, ATP World Tour, Mercedes Cup, Stuttgart, Germany
10-16 — Men’s and women’s tennis, ATP World Tour/WTA, Ricoh/Libema Open, Den Bosch, Netherlands
10-16 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Nature Valley Open, Nottingham, England
10-16 — Archery, FITA World Outdoor Championships, ‘s-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands.
11 — Athletics, IAAF World Challenge, Paavo Nurmi Games, Turku, Finland.
13 — Athletics, IAAF Diamond League, Bislett Games, Oslo, Norway.
13-16 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, US Open, Pebble Beach, Calif.
13-16 — Men’s golf, USGA, U.S. Open, Pebble Beach, Calif.
13-16 — Men’s golf, PGA Web.com, Lincoln Land Charity Championship, Springfield, Ill.
13-16 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, Meijer Classic, Grand Rapids, Mich.
14-16 — Diving, FINA Grand Prix, Bolzano, Italy.
14-30 — European Games, Minsk, Belarus.
15 — Auto racing, NASCAR Camping World Truck, M&M’s 200, Newton, Iowa.
15-16 — Auto racing, Le Mans 24 Hours, Le Mans, France.
15-23 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Tour of Switzerland.
15-26 — College baseball, NCAA Division I World Series, Omaha, Neb.
16 — Athletics, IAAF Diamond League, Mohammed VI, Rabat, Morocco.
16 — Pro Basketball, NBA Finals latest possible date.
16 — Motorcycle, MotoGP, Catlunya, Spain.
16 — Auto racing, NASCAR XFINITY, Iowa 250, Newton.
17-23 — Men’s tennis, ATP World Tour, Gerry Weber Open, Halle, Germany
17-23 — Men’s tennis, ATP World Tour, Fever-Tree Championships, London
17-23 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Mallorca (Spain) Open
17-23 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Nature Valley Classic, Birmingham, England
19 — Ice hockey, NHL Awards, Las Vegas.
20 — Pro Basketball, NBA Draft.
20 — Athletics, IAAF World Challenge, Golden Spike, Ostrava, Czech Republic.
20-23 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Travelers Championship, Cromwell, Conn.
20-23 — Auto racing, NHRA, Summit Racing Equipment Nationals, Norwalk, Ohio.
20-23 — Men’s golf, PGA Web.com, Wichita (Kan.) Open.
20-23 — Men’s golf, European PGA, BMW International Open, Munich, Germany.
20-23 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Chaska, Minn.
21-22 — Ice hockey, NHL draft, Vancouver, B.C.
21-23 — Men’s golf, PGA Champions Tour, American Family Insurance Championship, Madison, Wis.
22 — Auto racing, NASCAR Camping World Truck, Gateway 200, Madison, Ill.
23 — Auto racing, IndyCar, Elkhart Lake, Wis.
23 — Auto racing, F1, French Grand Prix, Le Castellet, Var, France.
23 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Toyota/Save Mart 350, Sonoma, Calif.
23-29 — Men’s tennis, ATP World Tour, Turkish Airlines Open Antalya (Turkey)
23-29 — Men’s and women’s tennis, ATP World Tour/WTA, Nature Valley International, Eastbourne, England.
27-30 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Rocket Mortage Classic, Detroit.
27-30 — Men’s golf, USGA, U.S. Senior Open, Notre Dame, Ind.
27-30 — Men’s golf, PGA Web.com, Utah Championship, Farmington.
27-30 — Men’s golf, European PGA, Andalucia Valderrama Masters, Sotogrande, Spain.
28 — Auto racing, NASCAR Camping World Truck, Overton’s 225, Joliet, Ill.
28-30 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Rogers, Ark.
28-July 4 — Taekwondo, U.S. Championships, Minneapolis.
28-July 7 — Beach Volleyball, Men’s & Women’s World Championships, Hamburg, Germany.
28-July 7 — Fencing, U.S. Championships, Columbus, Ohio.
29 — Horse racing, Irish Derby, Curragh, Ireland.
29 — Auto racing, NASCAR XFINITY, Overton’s 300 Joliet, Ill.
29-July 6 — Canoe-Kakak, ICF World Freestyle Championships, Sort, Spain.
30 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Overton’s 400, Joliet, Ill.
30 — Auto racing, IMSA SportsCar, Six Hours of The Glen, Watkins Glen, N.Y.
30 — Auto racing, F1, Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg.
30 — Athletics, IAAF Diamond League, Prefontaine Classic, Eugene, Ore.
30 — Motorcycle, MotoGP, Assen, Netherlands.
MORE
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.