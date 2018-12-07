UNDATED: Add 2019 Sports Calendar

Listen Live Sports

SEPTEMBER

1 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Bretagne Classic, Quest, France.

1 — Major League Baseball, Active rosters expand to 40 players.

1 — Auto racing, IndyCar, Grand Prix of Portland (Ore.)

1 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Bojangles’ Southern 500, Darlington, S.C.

1 — Triathlon, Ironman World Championship 70.3, Kaprun, Austria.

2 — Horse racing, AQHA All-American Futurity, Ruidoso, N.M.

2-9 — Modern Pentathlon, UIPM World Championships, Budapest, Hungary.

5-8 — Men’s golf, European PGA, Porsche European Open, Hamburg, Germany.

6 — Athletics, IAAF Diamond League, Memorial Van Damme, Brussels, Belgium.

7 — Auto racing, NASCAR XFINITY, Lilly Diabetes 250, Indianapolis.

7-8 — Men’s golf, Walker Cup, Hoylake, England.

7-21 — Boxing, AIBA World Championships, Sochi, Russia.

8 — Auto racing, F1, Italian Grand Prix, Monza.

8 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Big Machine Brickyard 400, Indianapolis.

8-16 — Shooting, ISSF World Masters Championships, Suhl, Germany.

9-15 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Hana-cupid Japan Women’s Open, Hiroshima

9-15 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Coupe Banque Nationale, Quebec City

9-15 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Jiangxi (China) Open

12-15 — Men’s golf, European PGA, KLM Open, Amsterdam, Netherlands.

12-15 — Auto racing, NHRA, Dodge Nationals, Mohnton, Pa.

12-15 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, Solheim Cup, Perthshire, Scotland.

13 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, GP Quebec, Canada.

13 — Auto racing, NASCAR Camping World Truck, Las Vegas.

13-15 — Men’s and women’s tennis, Davis Cup semifinals

13-15 — Men’s golf, PGA Champions Tour, The Ally Challenge, Grand Blanc, Mich.

14 — Auto racing, NASCAR XFINITY, DC Solar 300, Las Vegas.

14-19 — Men’s golf, USGA, U.S. Mid-Amateur, Parker and Aurora, Colo.

14-19 — Women’s golf, USGA, U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur, Flagstaff, Ariz.

14-22 — Wrestling, World Championships, Astana, Kazakhstan.

15 — Men’s basketball, FIBA World Cup Final, Beijing.

15 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, South Point 400, Las Vegas.

15 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, GP Montreal.

15 — Motorcycle, MotoGP, Misano, San Marino.

15 — Auto racing, IMSA SportsCar, Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca, Salinas, Calif.

16-21 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Guangzhou (China) Open

16-22 — Men’s tennis, ATP World Tour, St. Petersburg (Russia) Open

16-22 — Men’s tennis, ATP World Tour, Moselle Open, Metz, France

16-22 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Korea Open, Seoul

16-22 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Toray Pan Pacific Open, Tokyo

16-22 — Rhythmic Gymnastics, World Championships, Baku, Azerbaijan.

16-25 — Weightlifting, World Championships, Pattaya, Thailand.

19 — Harness racing, Little Brown Jug, Delaware, Ohio.

19-22 — Men’s golf, European PGA, BMW Championship, Virginia Water, England.

20 — Auto racing, NASCAR XFINITY, GoBowling 250, Richmond, Va.

20-22 — Men’s golf, PGA Champions Tour, Sanford International, Sioux Falls, S.D.

20-Nov. 2 — Rugby, World Cup, various sites, Japan.

22 — Motorcycle, MotoGP, Aragon, Spain.

22 — Auto racing, IndyCar, Grand Prix of Monterey, Salinas, Calif.

22 — Auto racing, F1, Singapore Grand Prix.

22-28 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Wuhan (China) Open

22-29 — Cycling, UCI World Road Championships, Yorkshire, England.

23-28 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Tashkent (Uzbekistan) Open

23-29 — Men’s tennis, ATP World Tour, Chengdu (China) Open

23-29 — Men’s tennis, ATP World Tour, Shenzhen (China) Open

24-29 — Canoe-Kayak, ICF World Slalom Championships, La Seu D Urgell, Spain.

26-29 — Men’s golf, European PGA, Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, St. Andrews, Scotland.

26-29 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Safeway Open, Napa, Calif.

26-29 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, Indy Women in Tech, Indianapolis.

27-29 — Men’s golf, PGA Champions Tour, Pure Insurance Championship, Pebble Beach, Calif.

27-29 — Auto racing, NHRA, Midwest Nationals, St. Louis.

27-Oct. 6 — Athletics, IAAF Outdoor, World Championships, Doha, Qatar.

28 — Auto racing, NASCAR XFINITY, Drive for the Cure 300, Concord, N.C.

28-Oct. 6 — Men’s and women’s tennis, ATP World Tour/WTA, China Open, Beijing

29 — Running, Berlin Marathon.

29 — Major League Baseball, End of regular season.

29 — Auto racing, F1, Russian Grand Prix, Sochi.

29 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Bank of America 500, Concord, N.C.

30-Oct. 6 — Men’s tennis, ATP World Tour, Rakuten Japan Open, Tokyo

___

OCTOBER

1 — Major League Baseball, Playoffs begin.

3-6 — Men’s golf, European PGA, Open de Espana, TBA.

3-6 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, Volunteers of America Classic, The Colony, Texas.

4-13 — Gymnastics, Artistic World Championships, Stuttgart, Germany.

5 — Auto racing, NASCAR XFINITY, Dover, Del.

6 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Dover, Del.

6 — Motorcycle, MotoGP, Isan, Thailand.

6 — Horse racing, Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, Paris.

6-13 — Men’s tennis, ATP World Tour, Rolex Shanghai Masters

7-13 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Upper Austria Ladies Linz

7-13 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Prudential Hong Kong Open

7-13 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Tianjin (China) Open

10-13 — Men’s golf, European PGA, Italian Open, Rome.

11-13 — Men’s golf, PGA Champions Tour, SAS Championship, Cary, N.C.

11-13 — Auto racing, NHRA, Carolina Nationals, Concord, N.C.

12 — Auto racing, NASCAR Camping World Truck, Talladega, Ala.

12 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Tour of Lombardia, Italy.

12 — Harness racing, Yonkers Trot, Yonkers, N.Y.

12 — Auto racing, IMSA SportsCar, Petit Le Mans, Braselton, Ga.

12 — Triathlon, Ironman World Championship, Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.

13 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, 1000Bulbs 500, Lincoln, Ala.

13 — Running, Chicago Marathon.

13 — Auto racing, F1, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka.

14-20 — Men’s and women’s tennis, ATP World Tour/WTA, VTB Kremlin Cup, Moscow

14-20 — Men’s tennis, ATP World Tour, European Open, Antwerp, Belgium

14-20 — Men’s tennis, ATP World Tour, Intrum Stockholm Open

14-20 — Women’s tennis, WTA, BGL BNP Paribas Luxembourg Open

15-20 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Gree-Tour of Guangxi, China.

17-20 — Canoe-Kakak, World Marathon Championships, Shaoxing, China.

17-20 — Auto racing, NHRA, Fall Nationals, Dallas.

17-20 — Men’s golf, European PGA, Open de France, Paris.

17-20 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, Buick LPGA, Shanghai.

18-20 — Men’s golf, PGA Champions Tour, Dominion Charity Classic, Richmond, Va.

18-20 — Figure Skating, Grand Prix, Skate America, TBA.

19 — Auto racing, NASCAR XFINITY, Kansas Lottery 300, Kansas City, Kan.

20 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Hollywood Casino 400, Kansas City, Kan.

20 — Motorcycle, MotoGP, Motegi, Japan.

21-27 — Men’s tennis, ATP World Tour, Erste Bank Open 500, Vienna

21-27 — Men’s tennis, ATP World Tour, Swiss Indoors Basel

21-27 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Elite Trophy Zhuhai (China)

22 — Major League Baseball, World Series begins.

24-27 — Men’s golf, European PGA, Portugal Masters, Vilamoura.

24-27 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, BMW Ladies Championship, Busan, South Korea.

25-27 — Figure Skating, Grand Prix, Skate Canada, TBA.

26 — Auto racing, NASCAR Camping World Truck, Texas Roadhouse 200, Martinsville, Tenn.

27 — Auto racing, F1, Mexican Grand Prix, Mexico City.

27 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, First Data 500, Ridgeway, Va.

27 — Motorcycle, MotoGP, Phillip Island, Australia.

27-Nov. 3 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Tour Finals, Shenzhen, China

28-Nov. 3 — Men’s tennis, ATP World Tour, Rolex Paris Masters

31-Nov. 3 — Auto racing, NHRA, Nevada Nationals, Las Vegas.

31-Nov. 3 — Men’s golf, WGC-HSBC Champions, Shanghai, China.

31-Nov. 3 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, Swinging Skirts LPGA Taiwan Championship, TBA.

___

NOVEMBER

1-2 — Horse racing, Breeders’ Cup, Arcadia, Calif.

1-3 — Men’s golf, PGA Champions Tour, Invesco QQQ Championship, Thousand Oaks, Calif.

1-3 — Figure Skating, Grand Prix, Trophee Eric Bompard, France.

2 — Rugby, World Cup Final, Yokohama, Japan.

2 — Auto racing, NASCAR XFINITY, O’Reilly Auto Parts 300, Fort Worth, Texas.

3 — Running, New York City Marathon.

3 — Motorcycle, MotoGP, Sepang, Malaysia.

3 — Auto racing, F1, United States Grand Prix, Austin, Texas.

3 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, AAA Texas 500, Fort Worth.

3-6 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Shriners Hospital for Children Open, Las Vegas.

5 — Horse racing, Melbourne (Australia) Cup.

5-9 — Men’s tennis, ATP World Tour, Next Gen ATP Finals, Milan

7-10 — Men’s golf, European PGA, Turkish Airlines Open, TBA.

7-10 — Men’s golf, PGA Champions Tour, Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Phoenix.

8 — Auto racing, NASCAR Camping World Truck, Lucas Oil 150, Avondale, Ariz.

8-10 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, TOTO Japan Classic, Shiga, Japan.

8-10 — Figure Skating, Grand Prix, TBA, China.

8-11 — Auto racing, NHRA, Auto Club Finals, Pomona, Calif.

8-11 — Diving, FINA Grand Prix, TBA.

9 — Auto racing, NASCAR XFINITY, Avondale, Ala.

9-10 — Women’s tennis, Fed Cup final, TBD

10 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Can-Am 500, Avondale, Ariz.

10-17 — Men’s tennis, ATP World Tour, Nitto ATP Finals, London

13-16 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, TBA.

14-17 — Men’s golf, European PGA, Nedbank Challenge, Sun City, South Africa.

14-17 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, OHL Classic at Mayakoba, Playa del Carmen, Mexico.

15-17 — Diving, FINA Grand Prix, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

15-17 — Figure Skating, Grand Prix, Rostelecom Cup, TBA, Russia.

16 — Auto racing, NASCAR XFINITY, Ford EcoBoost 300, Homestead, Fla.

16 — Auto racing, NASCAR Camping World Truck, Ford Ecoboost 200, Homestead, Fla.

17 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Ford Ecoboost 400, Homestead, Fla.

17 — Auto racing, F1, Brazilian Grand Prix, Sao Paolo.

17 — Motorcycle, MotoGP, Valencia, Spain.

19 — Women’s field hockey, NCAA Division I championship game, Winston-Salem, N.C.

21-24 — Men’s golf, European PGA, DP World Tour Championship, Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

21-24 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, RSM Classic, St. Simons Island, Ga.

21-24 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, CME Group Tour Championship, Naples, Fla.

22 — Men’s and women’s cross-country, NAIA championships, Vancouver, Wash.

22-24 — Diving, FINA Grand Prix, Singapore.

22-24 — Men’s tennis, Davis Cup final, TBD.

22-24 — Figure Skating, Grand Prix, TBA, Japan.

23 — Men’s and women’s cross-country, NCAA Division I championships, Terre Haute, Ind.

28-Dec. 1 — Gymnastics, World Trampoline & Tumbling Championships, Tokyo.

30-Dec. 15 — Team Handball, Women’s World Championships, various sites, Japan.

___

DECEMBER

1 — Auto racing, F1, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina, UAE.

5-8 — Men’s golf, PNC Father Son Challenge, Orlando, Fla.

5-8 — Figure Skating, Grand Prix Final, TBA, France.

6 — College football, Mid-American championship, at Detroit.

6 — College football, Pac-12 championship, at Santa Clara, Calif.

7 — College football, ACC championship, Charlotte, N.C.

7 — College football, Big Ten championship, Indianapolis.

7 — College football, Conference USA, at TBD.

7 — College football, Mountain West championship, at TBD.

7 — College football, SEC championship, Atlanta.

7 — College football, American Athletic championship, at TBD.

7 — Men’s college soccer, NAIA championship game, Irvine, Calif.

7 — Women’s college soccer, NAIA championship game, Orange Beach, Ala.

7 — Women’s college volleyball, NAIA championship game, Sioux City, Iowa.

8 — Major League Baseball, Hall of Fame Modern Baseball committee vote announced, San Diego.

8 — Women’s college soccer, NCAA Division I championship game, San Jose, Calif.

8 — Men’s water polo, NCAA championships game, Stockton, Calif.

9-12 — Major League Baseball, Winter meetings, San Diego.

12-15 — Men’s golf, Presidents Cup, Melbourne, Australia.

13 — College football, NCAA Division III Championship, Shenandoah, Texas.

14 — College football, Army vs. Navy at Philadelphia.

14 — College football, Heisman Trophy winner announced.

14 — College football, NCAA Division II Championship, McKinney, Texas.

15 — Men’s college soccer, NCAA Division I championship game, Cary, N.C.

15 — Team Handball, Women’s World Championship Final, Kumamoto, Japan.

21 — Women’s volleyball, NCAA Division I championship game, Pittsburgh.

21 — College football, NAIA championship game, Daytona Beach, Fla.

END

