UNDATED: Add 2019 Sports Calendar

MAY

1 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Eschborn-Frankfurt, Germany.

2-5 — Men’s golf, European PGA, Volvo China Open, Chengdu.

2-5 — Men’s golf, PGA Web.com, Nashville (Tenn.) Open.

2-5 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Wells Fargo Championship, Charlotte, N.C.

2-5 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, MEDIHEAL Championship, San Francisco.

3 — Athletics, IAAF Diamond League, Qatar Super GP, Doha.

3 — Auto racing, NASCAR Camping World Truck, Gander Outdoors Truck Series 200, Dover, Del.

3-5 — Auto racing, NHRA, Southern Nationals, Commerce, Ga.

3-5 — Men’s golf, PGA Champions Tour, Insperity Invitational, The Woodlands, Texas.

4 — Men’s college volleyball, NCAA Division I championship game, Long Beach, Calif.

4 — Athletics, IAAF World Challenge, Jamaica International Invitational, Kingston.

4 — Motorcycle, AMA Supercross, Las Vegas.

4 — Horse racing, Kentucky Derby, Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky.

4 — Auto racing, NASCAR XFINITY, Dover, Del.

4-12 — Men’s and women’s tennis, ATP World Tour/WTA, Mutua Madrid Open

5 — Beach volleyball, NCAA men’s championship game, Gulf Shores, Ala.

5 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Dover, Del.

5 — Motorcycle, MotoGP, Jerez, Spain.

5 — Auto racing, IMSA SportsCar, Sports Car Challenge, Lexington, Ohio,

9-12 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, AT&T Byron Nelson, Dallas

9-12 — Men’s golf, European PGA, British Masters, Merseyside, England.

9-12 — Men’s golf, PGA Champions Tour, Regions Tradition, Birmingham, Ala.

9-12 — Men’s golf, PGA Web.com, KC Golf Classic, Kansas City, Mo.

9-12 — Weightlifting, U.S. Championships, Memphis, Tenn.

10 — Auto racing, NASCAR Camping World Truck, 37 Kind days 250, Kansas City, Kan.

10-12 — Diving, FINA World Series, Kazan, Russia.

10-26 — Ice Hockey, IIHF World Championships, Bratislava and Kocice, Slovakia.

11 — Auto racing, IndyCar, Grand Prix of Indianapolis

11 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Kansas City, Kan.

11-12 — Athletics, IAAF, World Relay Championships, Yokohama, Japan.

11-12 — Athletics, IC4A Outdoor, Princeton, N.J.

11-June 2 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Giro d’Italia, Italy.

12 — Women’s water polo, NCAA championship game, Stanford, Calif.

12 — Auto racing, F1, Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona.

12-18 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Tour of California, United States.

12-19 — Men’s and women’s tennis, ATP World Tour/WTA, Internazionali BNL d’Italia, Rome

14 — Pro Basketball, NBA Draft lottery.

14-17 — Men’s college golf, NCAA Division III championships, Nicholasville, Ky.

14-17 — Women’s college golf, NCAA Division III championships, Houston.

14-17 — Women’s college golf, NAIA Championships, Oklahoma City.

14-18 — Men’s and women’s college tennis, NAIA Championships, Mobile, Ala.

14-19 —Pro basketball, NBA Draft Combine, Chicago.

15 — Motorcycle, MotoGP, Le Mans, France.

15-18 — Women’s college golf, NCAA Division II championships, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

15-19 — Taekwondo, WTF World Championships, Manchester, England.

16-19 — Men’s golf, PGA Web.com, Knoxville (Tenn.) Open.

16-19 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, PGA Championship, Farmingdale, N.Y.

16-19 — Women’s golf, USGA, U.S. Senior Open, Southern Pines, N.C.

16-25 — Men’s and women’s college tennis, NCAA Division I championship, Orlando, Fla.

17 — Auto racing, NASCAR Camping World Truck, North Carolina Education Lottery 200, Concord, N.C.

17-19 — Diving, FINA World Series, London.

17-19 — Auto racing, NHRA, Virginia Nationals, Petersburg, Va.

17-22 — Women’s college golf, NCAA Division I championships, Fayetteville, Ark.

18 — Horse racing, Preakness Stakes, Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore.

18 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Monster Enery Open, Concord, N.C.

18 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, NASCAR All-Star Race, Concord, N.C.

18 — Athletics, IAAF Diamond League, Shanghai (China) Golden Grand Prix.

18 — Athletics, IAAF World Challenge, Bragança Paulista, Brazil.

19 — Athletics, IAAF World Challenge, Golden Grand Prix, Osaka, Japan.

19 — Women’s college lacrosse, NCAA Division II championship game, Allendale, Mich.

19-25 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Internationaux de Strasbourg (France)

19-25 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Nuernberger Versicherungscup, Nuremberg, Germany

20-24 — Men’s college golf, NCAA Division II championships, Daniels, W.Va.

20-25 — Men’s and women’s college tennis, NCAA Division III championships, Kalamazoo, Mich.

20-26 — Men’s tennis, ATP World Tour, Banque Eric Sturdza Geneva Open

20-26 — Men’s tennis, ATP World Tour, Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon, France

21-24 — Men’s college golf, NAIA Championships, Mesa, Ariz.

22-25 — Men’s and women’s college tennis, NCAA Division II championships, Almonte Springs, Fla.

23-25 — Men’s and women’s college track, NCAA Division II outdoor championships, Kingsville, Texas.

23-25 — Men’s and women’s college track, NCAA Division III outdoor championships, Geneva, Ohio.

23-25 — Men’s and women’s college track and field, NAIA Outdoor Championships, Gulf Shores, Ala.

23-26 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Charles Schwab Challenge, Fort Worth, Texas

23-26 — Men’s golf, PGA Champions Tour, KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Rochester, N.Y.

23-26 — Men’s golf, European PGA, Made in Denmark, Farso.

23-26 — Men’s golf, PGA Web.com, Evans Scholars Invitational, Glenview, Ill.

23-26 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, Pure Silk Championship, Williamsburg, Va.

23-27 — Women’s college softball, NCAA Division II championships, Denver.

23-28 — Women’s college softball, NCAA Division III championships, Tyler, Texas.

23-29 — Women’s college softball, NAIA Championships, Springfield, Mo.

24-29 — Men’s college golf, NCAA Division I championships, Fayetteville, Ark.

24 — Women’s college lacrosse, NCAA Division I Semifinals, Baltimore.

24-31 — Men’s baseball, NAIA World Series, Lewiston, Idaho.

25 — Men’s college lacrosse, NCAA Division I semifinals, Philadelphia.

25 — Auto racing, NASCAR XFINITY, Alsco 300, Concord, N.C.

25-29 — Men’s golf, USGA, U.S. Amateur Four-Ball, Bandon, Ore.

25-June 1 — College baseball, NCAA Division II World Series, Cay, N.C.

26 — Auto racing, IndyCar, Indianapolis 500

26 — Men’s college lacrosse, NCAA Division II & III championship games, Philadelphia.

26 — Women’s college lacrosse, NCAA Division I championship game, Baltimore.

26 — Women’s college lacrosse, NCAA Division III championship game, Ashland, Va.

26 — Ice Hockey, IIHF World Championship Gold and Bronze Medal games, Bratislava, Slovakia.

26 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Coca-Cola 600, Concord, N.C.

26 — Auto racing, F1, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo.

26-June 9 — Men’s and women’s tennis, ITF/FFT, Roland Garros, Paris

27 — Men’s college lacrosse, NCAA Division I championship game, Philadelphia.

27-June 1 — Ice hockey, NHL combine, Buffalo, N.Y.

30 — Pro Basketball, NBA Finals start date.

30-June 2 — Men’s golf, PGA Web.com, Rex Hospital Open, Raleigh, N.C.

30-June 2 — Women’s golf, USGA, U.S. Open, Charleston, S.C.

30-June 2 — Auto racing, NHRA, Route 66 Nationals, Chicago.

30-June 2 — Men’s golf, European PGA, Belgian Knockout, Antwerp.

30-June 2 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Memorial, Dublin, Ohio

30-June 5 — Women’s college softball, NCAA Division I championships, Oklahoma City.

30-July 14 — Cricket, ICC World Cup, various sites England and Wales.

31-June 2 — Men’s golf, PGA Champions Tour, Principal Charity Classic, Des Moise, Iowa.

31-June 2 — Women’s college rowing, NCAA Division I, II & III championships, Indianapolis.

31-June 3 — College baseball, NCAA Division I Regionals, sites TBD.

31-June 5 — College baseball, NCAA Division III World Series, Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

JUNE

1 — Auto racing, IndyCar, Chevrolet Indy Duel (Race 1), Belle Isle Park, Mich.

1 — Horse racing, English Derby, Epsom, England.

1 — Auto racing, IMSA SportsCar, Detroit Grand Prix.

1 — Auto racing, NASCAR XFINITY, Pocono Green 250, Long Pond, Pa.

2 — Auto racing, IndyCar, Chevrolet Indy Duel (Race 2), Belle Isle Park, Mich.

2 — Athletics, IAAF Diamond League, Bauhaus-Galan, Stockholm, Sweden.

2 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Pocono 400, Lond Pond, Pa.

2 — Motorcycle, MotoGP, Mugello, Italy.

3-5 — Major League Baseball, Amateur Draft, Secaucus, N.J.

5-8 — Men’s and women’s college track and field, NCAA Division I outdoor championships, Austin, Texas.

6 — Athletics, IAAF Diamond League, Golden Gala Pietro Mennea, Rome.

6-9 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, RBC Canadian Open, Hamilton, Ontario

6-9 — Men’s golf, PGA Web.com, BMW Charity Pro-Am, Greenville, S.C.

7 — Auto racing, NASCAR Camping World Truck, Rattlesnake 400, Fort Worth, Texas.

7-9 — Diving, FINA Grand Prix, Madrid, Spain.

7-9 — Men’s golf, PGA Champions Tour, Mastercard Japan Championship, Chiba.

7-9 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, ShopRite LPGA Classic, Galloway, N.J.

7-10 — College baseball, NCAA Division I Super Regionals, sites TBD.

7-10 — Auto racing, NHRA, Heartland Nationals, Topeka.

7-July 7 — Women’s soccer, World Cup, various sites, France.

8 — Horse racing, Belmont Stakes, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.

8 — Auto racing, NASCAR XFINITY, LTi Printing, , Brooklyn, Mich.

8 — Auto racing, IndyCar, DXC Technology 600, Fort Worth, Texas

8-9 — Men’s golf, European PGA, GolfSixes, TBD, Portugal.

9 — Athletics, IAAF World Challenge, Fanny Blankers-Koen Games, Hengelo, Netherlands.

9 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, FireKeepers Casino 400, Brooklyn, Mich.

9 — Auto racing, F1, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal.

9-16 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Dauphine Libere, France.

10 — Pro Basketball, NBA Draft early entry withdrawal deadline.

10-16 — Men’s tennis, ATP World Tour, Mercedes Cup, Stuttgart, Germany

10-16 — Men’s and women’s tennis, ATP World Tour/WTA, Ricoh/Libema Open, Den Bosch, Netherlands

10-16 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Nature Valley Open, Nottingham, England

10-16 — Archery, FITA World Outdoor Championships, ‘s-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands.

11 — Athletics, IAAF World Challenge, Paavo Nurmi Games, Turku, Finland.

13 — Athletics, IAAF Diamond League, Bislett Games, Oslo, Norway.

13-16 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, US Open, Pebble Beach, Calif.

13-16 — Men’s golf, USGA, U.S. Open, Pebble Beach, Calif.

13-16 — Men’s golf, PGA Web.com, Lincoln Land Charity Championship, Springfield, Ill.

13-16 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, Meijer Classic, Grand Rapids, Mich.

14-16 — Diving, FINA Grand Prix, Bolzano, Italy.

14-30 — European Games, Minsk, Belarus.

15 — Auto racing, NASCAR Camping World Truck, M&M’s 200, Newton, Iowa.

15-16 — Auto racing, Le Mans 24 Hours, Le Mans, France.

15-23 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Tour of Switzerland.

15-26 — College baseball, NCAA Division I World Series, Omaha, Neb.

16 — Athletics, IAAF Diamond League, Mohammed VI, Rabat, Morocco.

16 — Pro Basketball, NBA Finals latest possible date.

16 — Motorcycle, MotoGP, Catlunya, Spain.

16 — Auto racing, NASCAR XFINITY, Iowa 250, Newton.

17-23 — Men’s tennis, ATP World Tour, Gerry Weber Open, Halle, Germany

17-23 — Men’s tennis, ATP World Tour, Fever-Tree Championships, London

17-23 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Mallorca (Spain) Open

17-23 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Nature Valley Classic, Birmingham, England

19 — Ice hockey, NHL Awards, Las Vegas.

20 — Pro Basketball, NBA Draft.

20 — Athletics, IAAF World Challenge, Golden Spike, Ostrava, Czech Republic.

20-23 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Travelers Championship, Cromwell, Conn.

20-23 — Auto racing, NHRA, Summit Racing Equipment Nationals, Norwalk, Ohio.

20-23 — Men’s golf, PGA Web.com, Wichita (Kan.) Open.

20-23 — Men’s golf, European PGA, BMW International Open, Munich, Germany.

20-23 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Chaska, Minn.

21-22 — Ice hockey, NHL draft, Vancouver, B.C.

21-23 — Men’s golf, PGA Champions Tour, American Family Insurance Championship, Madison, Wis.

22 — Auto racing, NASCAR Camping World Truck, Gateway 200, Madison, Ill.

23 — Auto racing, IndyCar, Elkhart Lake, Wis.

23 — Auto racing, F1, French Grand Prix, Le Castellet, Var, France.

23 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Toyota/Save Mart 350, Sonoma, Calif.

23-29 — Men’s tennis, ATP World Tour, Turkish Airlines Open Antalya (Turkey)

23-29 — Men’s and women’s tennis, ATP World Tour/WTA, Nature Valley International, Eastbourne, England.

27-30 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Rocket Mortage Classic, Detroit.

27-30 — Men’s golf, USGA, U.S. Senior Open, Notre Dame, Ind.

27-30 — Men’s golf, PGA Web.com, Utah Championship, Farmington.

27-30 — Men’s golf, European PGA, Andalucia Valderrama Masters, Sotogrande, Spain.

28 — Auto racing, NASCAR Camping World Truck, Overton’s 225, Joliet, Ill.

28-30 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Rogers, Ark.

28-July 4 — Taekwondo, U.S. Championships, Minneapolis.

28-July 7 — Beach Volleyball, Men’s & Women’s World Championships, Hamburg, Germany.

28-July 7 — Fencing, U.S. Championships, Columbus, Ohio.

29 — Horse racing, Irish Derby, Curragh, Ireland.

29 — Auto racing, NASCAR XFINITY, Overton’s 300 Joliet, Ill.

29-July 6 — Canoe-Kakak, ICF World Freestyle Championships, Sort, Spain.

30 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Overton’s 400, Joliet, Ill.

30 — Auto racing, IMSA SportsCar, Six Hours of The Glen, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

30 — Auto racing, F1, Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg.

30 — Athletics, IAAF Diamond League, Prefontaine Classic, Eugene, Ore.

30 — Motorcycle, MotoGP, Assen, Netherlands.

