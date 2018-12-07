Listen Live Sports

UNDATED: Add 2019 Sports Calendar

December 7, 2018
 
MARCH

1 — Auto racing, NASCAR Camping World Truck, Stratosphere 200, Las Vegas.

1 — Gymnastics, Nastia Liukin Cup, Greensboro, N.C.

1-2 — Biathlon, World Cup, Otepaa, Estonia.

1-2 — Women’s skiing, World Cup alpine, downhill, Super G, Rosa Khutor, Russia.

1-2 — College wrestling, NAIA Championships, Des Moines, Iowa

1-3 — Athletics, IC4A Indoor, Boston.

1-3 — Diving, FINA World Series, Sagamihara, Japan.

1-3 — Men’s golf, PGA Champions Tour, Cologuard Classic, Tucson, Ariz.

2 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, Belgium.

2 — Motorcycle, AMA Supercross, Atlanta.

2 — Auto racing, NASCAR XFINITY, Boyd Gaming 300, Las Vegas.

2 — Gymnastics, AT&T American Cup, Greensboro, N.C.

2-3 — Speedskating, World All-Around Championships, Calgary, Alberta.

2-3 — Men’s skiing, World Cup alpine, downhill, Super G, Kvitjell, Norway.

2-12 — World University Winter Games, Krasnoyarsk, Russia

3 — Running, Tokyo Marathon.

3 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Penzoil 400, Las Vegas.

6-9 — College skiing, men’s and women’s NCAA championships, Stowe, Vt.

6-10 — Badminton, All England Championships, Birmingham.

6-12 — Men’s college basketball NAIA Division II Championships, Sioux Falls, S.D.

6-12 — Women’s college basketball NAIA Division II Championships, Sioux City, Iowa.

6-17 — Men’s and women’s tennis, ATP World Tour/WTA, BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells, Calif.

7-9 — Diving, FINA World Series, Beijing, China.

7-10 — Men’s golf, European PGA, Qatar Masters, Doha.

7-10 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Arnold Palmer Invitational, Orlando, Fla.

7-17 — Biathlon, World Championships, Ostersund, Sweden.

8-9 — Men’s and women’s college track, NCAA Division II Indoor championships, Pittsburg, Kan.

8-9 — Men’s and women’s college track, NCAA Division III Indoor championships, Boston.

8-9 — College wrestling, NCAA Division II championships, Cleveland.

8-9 — College wrestling, NCAA Division III championships, Roanoke, Va.

8-9 — College rifle, men’s and women’s NCAA championships, Morgantown, W.Va.

8-9 — Freestyle skiing, World Cup, halfpipe, slopestyle, Mammoth Lakes, Calif.

8-9 — Men’s and women’s college track, NCAA Division I Indoor championships, Birmingham, Ala.

8-10 — Men’s golf, PGA Champions Tour, Hoag Classic, Newport Beach, Calif.

8-10 — Short Track Speedskating, World Championships, Sofia, Bulgaria.

9 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Strade Bianche, Italy.

9 — Auto racing, NASCAR XFINITY, Avondale, Ariz.

9 — Motorcycle, AMA Supercross, Daytona Beach, Fla.

9 — Men’s skiing, World Cup nordic combined, Oslo, Norway.

9-10 — Cross-country skiing, World Cup, Oslo, Norway.

9-10 — Speedskating, World Cup Final, Salt Lake City.

10 — Auto racing, IndyCar, Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, Fla.

10 — Motorcycle, MotoGP, Doha, Qatar.

10 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, TicketGuardian 500, Avondale, Ariz.

10-17 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Paris-Nice, France.

12 — Cross-country skiing, World Cup, Drammen, Norway.

13 — Pro football, free agency period begins.

13-16 — Men’s and women’s college swimming and diving, NCAA Division II championships, Indianapolis.

13-19 — Women’s college basketball, NAIA Division I Championships, Billings, Mont.

13-19 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Tirreno-Adriatico, Italy.

14-17 — Men’s golf, European PGA, Kenya Open, Nairobi.

14-17 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, The Players Championship, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

14-17 — Auto racing, NHRA, Gatornationals, Gainesville, Fla.

16 — Motorcycle, AMA Supercross, Indianapolis.

16 — Men’s college basketball, NCAA Division III championship game, Fort Wayne, Ind.

16 — Women’s college basketball, NCAA Division III championship game, Salem, Va.

16 — Women’s college ice hockey, NCAA Division III championship game, campus site TBD.

16 — Auto racing, IMSA SportsCar, Twelve Hours of Sebring, Fla.

16 — Auto racing, NASCAR XFINITY, NXS 300, Fontana, Calif.

16-17 — Freestyle skiing, World Cup, big air, slopestyle, Quebec City, Canada.

16-17 — Men’s skiing, World Cup nordic combined, Schonach, Germany.

16-17 — Cross-country skiing, World Cup, Falun, Sweden.

16-24 — Curling, Women’s World Championships, Silkeborg, Denmark.

17 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Auto Club 400, Fontana, Calif.

17 — Men’s college basketball, NCAA Division I tournament and NIT pairings announced.

17 — Auto racing, F1, Australian Grand Prix, Melbourne.

18 — Women’s college basketball, NCAA Division I tournament and NIT pairings announced.

18-24 — Figure Skating, World Championships, Saitama City, Japan.

19 — Men’s college basketball, NCAA Division I tournament opening round, Dayton, Ohio.

19 — Men’s college basketball, NIT opening round, various campus sites.

19-31 — Men’s and women’s tennis, ATP World Tour/WTA, Miami Open, Miami Gardens, Fla.

20-21 — Major League Baseball, Opening series, Seattle vs. Oakland at Tokyo.

20-23 — Men’s and women’s college swimming and diving, NCAA Division III championships, Greensboro, N.C.

20-26 — Men’s college basketball, NAIA Division I Championships, Kansas City, Mo.

21 — Freestyle skiing, World Cup, halfpipe, Tignes, France.

21-23 — College wrestling, NCAA Division I championships, Pittsburgh.

21-24 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Valspar Championship, Palm Harbor, Fla.

21-24 — Men’s and women’s fencing, NCAA championships, Cleveland.

21-24 — Biathlon, World Cup, Oslo-Holmenkollen, Norway.

21-24 — Men’s golf, European PGA, Maybank Championship, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

21-24 — Men’s golf, PGA Web.com, Chitimacha Louisiana Open, Broussard.

21-24 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, Bank of Hope Founders Cup, Phoenix.

22 — Women’s college basketball, NCAA Division I basketball tournament starts, various sites.

22-24 — Cross-country skiing, World Cup, Quebec, Canada.

23 — Freestyle skiing, World Cup, big air, Oslo, Norway.

23 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Milan-San Remo, Italy.

23 — Auto racing, NASCAR Camping World Truck, Gander Outdoors Truck Series 250, Martinsville, Va.

23 — Motorcycle, AMA Supercross, Seattle.

23 — Men’s college ice hockey, NCAA Division III championship game, TBD.

24 — Women’s college ice hockey, NCAA Division I championship game, Hamden, Conn.

24 — Auto racing, IndyCar, IndyCar Classic, Austin, Texas.

24 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, STP 500, Ridgeway, Va.

24-27 — Pro football, Annual League Meeting, Phoenix.

25-28 — Men’s and women’s college swimming and diving, NCAA Division I championships, Austin, Texas.

25-31 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Volta of Catalunya, Spain.

27 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Bruges-De Panne, Belgium.

27-30 — Synchronized Swimming, U.S. Collegiate Championship, San Antonio.

27-31 — Men’s golf, WGC-Dell Technologies Championship, Austin, Texas.

28 — Major League Baseball, Opening day. Active rosters reduced to 25 players.

28-31 — Men’s golf, European PGA, Indian Open, New Delhi, India.

28-31 — Men’s golf, PGA Web.com, Savannah (Ga.) Golf Championship.

28-31 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

28-31 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, Kia Classic, Carlsbad, Calif.

28-April 5 — Curling, Men’s World Championships, Glasgow, Scotland.

29 — Auto racing, NASCAR Camping World Truck, Vankor 350, Fort Worth, Texas.

29-31 — Men’s golf, PGA Champions Tour, Rapiscan Systems Classic, Biloxi, Miss.

29 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Harelbeke, Belgium.

29 — Women’s college basketball, NCAA Division II championship game, Columbus, Ohio.

30 — Motorcycle, AMA Supercross, Houston.

30 — Men’s college basketball, NCAA Division II championship game, Evansville, Ind.

30 — Freestyle skiing, World Cup, slopestyle, Silvaplana, Switzerland.

30 — Horse racing, Dubai World Cup, Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

30 — Athletics, IAAF, World Cross-Country Championships, Aarhus, Denmark.

30 — Auto racing, NASCAR XFINITY, My Bariatric Solutions 300, Fort Worth, Texas.

30-31 — Synchronized Swimming, U.S. National Championships, San Antonio.

31 — Motorcycle, MotoGP, Termas de Rio Hondo, Argentina.

31 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Gent-Wevelgem, Belgium.

31 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, O’Reilly Auto Parts 500, Fort Worth, Texas.

31 — Auto racing, F1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir.

APRIL

1-7 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Volvo Car Open, Charleston, S.C.

1-7 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Abierto GNP Seguros, Monterrey, Mexico

2 — Men’s college basketball, NIT semifinals, New York.

3 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Dwars Door Vlaanderen, Belgium.

4 — Men’s college basketball, NIT championship game, New York.

4-7 — Diving, FINA Grand Prix, Calgary, Alberta.

4-7 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Valero Texas Open, San Antonio

4-7 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, ANA Inspiration, Rancho Mirage, Calif.

5 — Women’s college basketball, NCAA Division I championship semifinals, Tampa, Fla.

5-7 — Auto racing, NHRA, DENSO Spark Plugs Four-Wide Nationals, Las Vegas.

5-7 — Men’s tennis, Davis Cup quarterfinals

6 — Horse racing, Grand National Steeplechase, Liverpool, England.

6 — Ice hockey, Last day of NHL regular season.

6 — Men’s college basketball, NCAA Division I semifinals, Minneapolis.

6 — Auto racing, NASCAR XFINITY, NXS 300, Bristol, Tenn.

6 — Motorcycle, AMA Supercross, Nashville, Tenn.

7 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Food City 500, Bristol, Tenn.

7 — Women’s college basketball, NCAA Division I championship game, Tampa, Fla.

7 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Tour of Flanders, Belgium.

7 — Auto racing, IndyCar, Grand Prix of Alabama, Birmingham, Ala.

8 — Men’s college basketball, NCAA Division I championship game, Minneapolis.

8-13 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Itzulia Basque Country, Spain.

8-14 — Men’s tennis, ATP World Tour, Fayez Sarofim & Co. U.S. Clay Court Championship, Houston

8-14 — Men’s tennis, ATP World Tour, Grand Prix Hassan II, Marrakech, Morocco

8-14 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Samsung Open, Lugano, Switzerland

8-14 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Claro Open Colsanitas, Bogota, Colombia

10 — Ice hockey, NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs begin.

10 — Pro Basketball, NBA regular season ends.

11 — Men’s college ice hockey, NCAA Division I championship semifinals, Buffalo, N.Y.

11-13 — Women’s college bowling, NCAA championships, Wickliffe, Ohio.

11-14 — Figure Skating, World Team Trophy, Fukuoka, Japan.

11-14 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Masters, Augusta, Ga.

12 — Auto racing, NASCAR XFINITY, ToyotaCare 250, Richmond, Va.

12-14 — Auto racing, NHRA, Spring Nationals, Houston.

12-14 — Diving, FINA Grand Prix, TBA.

12-14 — Figure Skating, World Synchronized Championships, Helsinki, Finland.

13 — Pro Basketball, NBA playoffs begin.

13 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Toyota Owners 400, Richmond, Va.

13 — Motorcycle, AMA Supercross, Denver.

13 — Auto racing, IMSA SportsCar, Long Beach (Calif.) Grand Prix.

13 — Men’s college ice hockey, NCAA Division I championship game, Buffalo, N.Y.

14 — Auto racing, F1, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai.

14 — Motorcycle, MotoGP, Austin, Texas.

14 — Auto racing, IndyCar, Grand Prix of Long Beach, Calif.

14 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Paris-Roubaix, France.

14-21 — Men’s tennis, ATP World Tour, Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters

15 — Running, Boston Marathon.

16-20 — Men’s college volleyball, NAIA championship game, Des Moines, Iowa.

16-21 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Tour of Turkey.

17-20 — Pro Basketball, Portsmouth (Va.) Invitational Tournament.

17-20 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, LOTTE Championship, Kapolei, Hawaii.

18-20 — Athletics, Mt. Sac Relays, Torrance, Calif.

18-21 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, RBC Heritage, Hilton Head Island, S.C.

19-20 — Men’s college gymnastics, NCAA championships, Champaign, Ill.

19-20 — Women’s college gymnastics, NCAA championships, Fort Worth, Texas.

19-21 — Men’s golf, PGA Champions Tour, Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Duluth, Ga.

20-21 — Women’s tennis, Fed Cup semifinals and playoffs

21 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Amstel Gold Race, Netherlands.

21 — Pro Basketball, NBA Draft early entry eligibility deadline.

21-28 — Table Tennis, World Championships, Budapest, Hungary.

22-28 — Men’s tennis, ATP World Tour, Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell

22-28 — Men’s tennis, ATP World Tour, Gazprom Hungarian Open, Budapest

22-28 — Women’s tennis, WTA, TEB BNP Paribas Istanbul Cup

22-28 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Porsche Grand Prix, Stuttgart, Germany

24 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, La Fleche Wallonne, Belgium.

24-27 — Athletics, Drake Relays, Des Moines, Iowa.

25-27 — Athletics, Penn Relays, Philadelphia.

25-27 — Pro football, NFL Draft, Nashville, Tenn.

25-28 — Men’s golf, PGA Web.com, United Leasing & Finance Championship, Newburgh, Ind.

25-28 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Zurich Classic, Avondale, La.

25-28 — Men’s golf, European PGA, Trophee Hassan II, Rabat, Morocco.

25-28 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, Hugel-Air Premia LA Open, Los Angeles.

25-28 — Equestrian, Rolex Three-Day Event, Lexington, Ky.

26-28 — Diving, FINA World Series, Montreal.

26-28 — Auto racing, NHRA, NKG Spark Plugs Four-Wide Nationals, Concord, N.C.

26-28 — Men’s golf, PGA Champions Tour, Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf, Ridgedale, Mo.

27 — Motorcycle, AMA Supercross, East Rutherford, N.J.

27 — Auto racing, NASCAR XFINITY, Talladega (Ala.) 300

27 — Men’s college volleyball, NCAA Division III championship game, Union, N.J.

27-May 1 — Women’s golf, USGA, U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-Ball, Jacksonville, Fla.

27-May 4 — Arafura Games, Darwin, Australia.

28 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, GEICO 500, Talladega, Ala.

28 — Running, London Marathon.

28 — Auto racing, F1, Baku (Azerbaijan) European Grand Prix.

28 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Liege-Bastogne-Liege, Belgium.

29-May 4 — Women’s tennis, WTA, J&T Banka Prague Open

29-May 4 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Grand Prix de SAR La Princesse Lalla Meryem, Rabat, Morocco

29-May 5 — Men’s tennis, ATP World Tour, BMW Open, Munich, Germany

29-May 5 — Men’s tennis, ATP World Tour, Millennium Estoril (Portugal) Open

29-May 5 — Men’s tennis, ATP World Tour, TEB BNP Paribas Istanbul Cup

30-May 5 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Tour de Romandie, Switzerland.

30-May 6 — Boxing, National Golden Gloves, Lafayette, La.

