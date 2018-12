UNDATED: Add 2019 Sports Calendar

By The Associated Press

JULY

1 — Ice hockey, NHL free agency begins.

1-14 — Men’s and women’s tennis, ITF/LTA, The Championships, London.

3-7 — Rowing, Henley Royal Regatta, Henley-on-Thames, England.

3-14 — World University Games, Naples, Italy.

4-7 — Men’s golf, European PGA, Irish Open, Lahinch, Ireland.

4-7 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, 3M Open, Blaine, Minn.

4-7 — Men’s golf, PGA Web.com, LECOM Health Challenge, Findley Lake, N.Y.

4-7 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic, Oneida, Wis.

5 — Athletics, IAAF Diamond League, Athletissima, Lausanne, Switzerland.

5 — Auto racing, NASCAR XFINITY, Coca-Cola Firecracker 250, Daytona Beach, Fla.

5-7 — Auto racing, NHRA, New England Nationals, Epping, N.H.

6 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Coke Zero Sugar 400, Daytona Beach, Fla.

6-12 — Island Games, Gibraltar.

6-28 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Tour de France.

7 — Motorcycle, MotoGP, Sachsenring, Germany.

7 — Athletics, IAAF World Challenge, Madrid 2018, Spain.

7 — Auto racing, IMSA SportsCar, SportsCar Grand Prix, Bowmanville, Ontario.

7 — Women’s soccer, World Cup Final, Lyon, France.

7-20 — Pacific Games, Apia, Samoa.

9 — Major League Baseball, All-Star game, Cleveland.

11 — Auto racing, NASCAR Camping World Truck, Gander Outdoors Truck Series 225, Sparta, Ky.

11-14 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, John Deere Classic, Silvis, Ill.

11-14 — Men’s golf, PGA Champions Tour, Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, Akron, Ohio.

11-14 — Men’s golf, PGA Web.com, TPC Colorado Championship, Berthoud.

11-14 — Men’s golf, European PGA, Scottish Open, North Berwick, Scotland.

11-14 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, Marathon Classic, Sylvania, Ohio.

12 — Auto racing, NASCAR XFINITY, Alsco 300, Sparta, Ky.

12 — Athletics, IAAF Diamond League, Herculis, Monte Carlo, Monaco.

12-28 — Swimming & Aquatics, FINA World Championships (diving, swimming, synchronized swimming, water polo), Gwangju, South Korea.

13 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Quaker State 400, Sparta, Ky.

14 — Auto racing, F1, British Grand Prix, Silverstone, England

14 — Auto racing, IndyCar, Honda Indy Toronto

14 — Cricket, ICC World Cup Final, London.

15-20 — Boys’ golf, USGA, U.S. Junior Amateur, Toledo, Ohio.

15-21 — Men’s tennis, ATP World Tour, Dell Technologies Hall of Fame Open, Newport, R.I.

15-21 — Men’s tennis, ATP World Tour, Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag

15-21 — Men’s tennis, ATP World Tour, SkiStar Swedish Open, Bastad

15-21 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Ladies Championship Gstaad (Switzerland)

15-21 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Bucharest (Romania) Open

15-23 — Fencing, FIE World Championships, Budapest, Hungary.

17 — Auto racing, NASCAR Camping World Truck, Gander Outdoors 150, Long Pond, Pa.

17-20 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, Midland, Mich.

18-21 — Men’s golf, The Open Championship, Portrush, Northern Ireland.

18-21 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Barbasol Championship, Nicholasville, Ky.

18-21 — Men’s golf, PGA Web.com, Pinnacle Bank Championship, Omaha, Neb.

19-21 — Auto racing, NHRA, Mile-High Nationals, Denver.

19-28 — Indian Ocean Island Games, Port Louis, Mauritius.

20 — Auto racing, IMSA SportsCar, Northeast Grand Prix, Lakeville, Conn.

20 — Auto racing, IndyCar, Iowa 300, Newton, Iowa

20 — Auto racing, NASCAR XFINITY, Lakes Region 200, Loudon, N.H.

20-21 — Athletics, IAAF Diamond League, Muller Anniversary Games, London.

21 — Major League Baseball, Hall of Fame inductions, Cooperstown, N.Y.

21 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, New Hampshire 301, Loudon.

22-27 — Girls’ golf, USGA, U.S. Girls’ Junior Amateur, Stevens Point, Wis.

22-28 — Men’s tennis, ATP World Tour, German Championships, Hamburg

22-28 — Men’s tennis, ATP World Tour, BB&T Atlanta Open 22-28 — Men’s tennis, ATP World Tour, J. Safra Sarasin Swiss Open Gstaad

22-28 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Moscow River Cup

22-28 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Palermo (Italy) Ladies Open

23-29 — Cycling, UCI BMX World Championships, Heusden-Zolder, Belgium.

25-28 — Athletics, U.S. Outdoor Championships, TBA.

25-28 — Men’s golf, WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Memphis, Tenn.

25-28 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Reno-Tahoe Tournament, Reno, Nev.

25-28 — Men’s golf, PGA Web.com, Price Cutter Charity Championship, Springfield, Mo.

25-28 — Men’s golf, PGA Champions Tour, The Senior Open Championship, Lancashire, England.

25-28 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, The Evian Championship, Evian Les Bains, France.

26-28 — Auto racing, NHRA, Sonoma (Calif.) Nationals.

26-Aug. 11 — Pan Am Games, Lima, Peru.

27 — Auto racing, NASCAR XFINITY, U.S. Cellular 250, Newton, Iowa.

28 — Auto racing, F1, German Grand Prix, Hockenheim.

28 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Gander Outdoors 400, Long Pond, Pa.

28 — Auto racing, IndyCar, Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Lexington, Ohio

28-Aug. 2 — Maccabiah Games, Atlanta.

29-Aug. 3 — Men’s tennis, ATP World Tour, Abierto de Tenis Mifel, Los Cabos, Mexico

29-Aug. 3 — Men’s tennis, ATP World Tour, Generali Open, Kitzbuehel, Austria

29-Aug. 4 — Men’s and women’s tennis, ATP World Tour/WTA, Citi Open, Washington

29-Aug. 4 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic, San Jose, Calif.

31 — Major League Baseball, Last day to trade a player without securing waivers.

31-Aug. 4 — Swimming, U.S. National Championships, Stanford, Calif.

AUGUST

1 — Pro football, Hall of Fame game, Canton, Ohio.

1 — Auto racing, NASCAR Camping World Truck, Eldora Dirt Derby, Rossburg, Ohio.

1-4 — Men’s golf, European PGA, TBA.

1-4 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Wyndham Championship, Greensboro, N.C.

1-4 — Men’s golf, PGA Web.com, Ellie Mae Classic, Hayward, Calif.

1-4 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, Women’s British Open, Buckinghamshire, England.

2-4 — Auto racing, NHRA, Northwest Nationals, Seattle.

3 — Pro football, Hall of Fame inductions, Canton, Ohio.

3 — Harness racing, Hambletonian Stakes, East Rutherford, N.J.

3 — Auto racing, NASCAR XFINITY, Zippo 200, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

3 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, San Sebastian Classic, Spain.

3-9 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Tour of Poland.

4 — Motorcycle, MotoGP, Brno, Czech Republic.

4 — Auto racing, F1, Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest.

4 — Auto racing, IMSA SportsCar, Road Race Showcase, Elkhart Lake, Wis.

4 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, RideLondon-Surrey Classic, Britain.

4 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Go Bowling at The Glen, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

5-11 — Men’s tennis, ATP World Tour, Coupe Rogers, Montreal

5-11 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Rogers Cup, Toronto

5-11 — Women’s golf, USGA, U.S. Women’s Amateur, West Point, Mass.

8-10 — Pro football, NFL first preseason weekend.

8-11 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, The Northern Trust, Jersey City, N.J.

8-11 — Men’s golf, European PGA, Shot Clock Challenge, TBA.

8-11 — Men’s golf, PGA Web.com, Portland Open, North Plains, Ore.

8-11 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, Scottish Open, North Ayrshire, Scotland.

8-11 — Gymnastics, U.S. Championships (Artistic and Rhythmic), Kansas City, Mo.

10 — Auto racing, NASCAR Camping World Truck, Corrigan Oil 200, Brooklyn, Mich.

10 — Auto racing, NASCAR XFINITY, Mid-Ohio Challenge, Lexington, Ohio.

11 — Motorcycle, MotoGP, Spielberg, Austria.

11 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Consumers Energy 500, Brooklyn, Mich.

11-18 — Men’s and women’s tennis, ATP World Tour/WTA, Western & Southern Open, Mason, Ohio

12-18 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Binck Bank Tour, Netherlands/Belgium.

12-18 — Men’s golf, USGA, U.S. Amateur, Pinehurst, N.C.

15 — Auto racing, NASCAR Camping World Truck, UNOH 200, Bristol, Tenn.

15-18 — Men’s golf, European PGA, Czech Masters, Prague.

15-18 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, BMW Championship, Medinah, Ill.

15-18 — Auto racing, NHRA, Lucas Oil Nationals, Brainerd, Minn.

15-18 — Men’s golf, PGA Web.com, Children’s Hospital Championship, Columbus, Ohio.

16 — Auto racing, NASCAR XFINITY, Food City 300, Bristol, Tenn.

16-18 — Men’s golf, PGA Champions Tour, Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, Endicott, N.Y.

17 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race, Bristol, Tenn.

18 — Athletics, IAAF Diamond League, Muller Grand Prix, Birmingham, England.

18 — Auto racing, IndyCar, ABC Supply 500, Long Pond, Pa.

18-24 — Men’s tennis, ATP World Tour, Winston-Salem (N.C.) Open

18-24 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Connecticut Open, New Haven

19-25 — Badminton, BWF World Championships, Basel, Switzerland.

21-25 — Canoe-Kayak, ICF World Sprint Championships, Szeged, Hungary.

22-25 — Men’s golf, European PGA, Scandinavian Invitation, Gothenburg, Sweden.

22-25 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Tour Championship, Atlanta

22-25 — Men’s golf, PGA Web.com, Boise (Idaho) Open.

22-25 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, Canadian Pacific Women’s Open, Aurora, Ontario.

23-25 — Men’s golf, PGA Champions Tour, Boeing Classic, Snoqualmie, Wash.

24 — Athletics, IAAF Diamond League, Paris.

24 — Auto racing, IndyCar, Bommarito Automotive Group 500, Madison, Ill.

24 — Auto racing, NASCAR XFINITY, Johnsonville 180, Elkhart Lake, Wis.

24-29 — Women’s golf, USGA, U.S. Senior Women’s Amateur, Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

24-29 — Men’s golf, USGA, U.S. Senior Amateur, Durham, N.C.

24-Sept. 15 — UCI WorldTour, Cycling, Vuelta a Espana, Spain.

25 — Auto racing, IMSA SportsCar, Michelin GT Challenge, Alton, Va.

25 — Auto racing, NASCAR Camping World Truck, Chevrolet Silverado 250, Bowmanville, Ontario.

25 — Motorcycle, MotoGP, Silverstone, England.

25 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Cyclassics, Hamburg, Germany.

25-Sept. 1 — Judo, World Championships, Tokyo.

25-Sept. 1 — Rowing, World Championships, Linz-Ottensheim, Austria.

26-Sept. 8 — Men’s and women’s tennis, ITF/USTA, U.S. Open, New York

28-Sept. 1 — Cycling, UCI Mountain Bike World Championships, Mont-Saint-Anne, Quebec, Canada.

28-Sept. 2 — Auto racing, NHRA, U.S. Nationals, Indianapolis.

29 — Athletics, IAAF Diamond League, Weltklasse Meet, Zurich, Switzerland.

29-Sept. 1 — Men’s golf, European PGA, European Masters, Crans Montana, Switzerland.

29-Sept. 1 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, Cambia Portland (Ore.) Classic.

30-Sept. 1 — Men’s golf, PGA Champions Tour, Shaw Charity Classic, Calgary, Alberta.

30-Sept. 2 — Men’s golf, PGA Web.com, Tour Championship, Atlantic Beach, Fla.

31 — Auto racing, NASCAR XFINITY, Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200, Darlington, S.C.

31-Sept. 15 — Men’s basketball, FIBA World Cup, various sites, China.

