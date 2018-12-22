Listen Live Sports

UNLV uses second-half surge to beat Hawaii 73-59

December 22, 2018 7:36 pm
 
HONOLULU (AP) — Joel Ntambwe scored 17 points with 11 rebounds, Kris Clyburn also scored 17 and Noah Robotham had all 16 of his points in the second half when UNLV used a big run to overtake Hawaii 73-59 at the Diamond Head Classic on Saturday.

The Runnin’ Rebels (6-4) play Indiana State in a Sunday semifinal while the Rainbow Warriors (6-5) face Colorado.

Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua scored five points to give UNLV the lead and begin a 23-3 run that included two 3-pointers and nine points from Clyburn and left the Rebels ahead 56-38 with 7½ minutes remaining. The Warriors missed 10 consecutive shots during UNLV’s run.

Hawaii got within eight with two minutes left, but a Clyburn dunk and a Robotham 3-pointer squelched the rally.

UNLV had built a 13-point lead with 8:26 left in the first half, but the Warriors then outscored the Rebels 18-3 before the break.

Drew Buggs led Hawaii with 16 points and seven assists.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

