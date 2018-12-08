Update on the latest sports

HEISMAN TROPHY

Murray takes Heisman

NEW YORK (AP) — The Heisman Trophy belongs to an Oklahoma Sooners quarterback for the second straight year.

Kyler Murray edged out Alabama’s Tua Tagvailoa (tuhng-ah-vy-LOH’-ah) for college football most prestigious individual honor. The announcement comes three weeks before Murray and the Sooners take on the Crimson Tide in the CFP semifinals.

Murray stepped into the starting job at Oklahoma held by last year’s Heisman winner and first overall NFL draft pick, Baker Mayfield. Murray has completed 71 percent of his passes for 40 touchdowns and just seven interceptions to guide the defensive-challenged Sooners to a 12-1 record.

Oklahoma is the first school to have Heisman-winning quarterbacks in consecutive seasons and the fifth overall with winners in back-to-back years.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-ARMY/NAVY

Army makes it 3 straight vs. Navy

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Army has retained the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy by beating Navy for the third straight year.

Kelvin Hopkins Jr. ran for two touchdowns and the 22nd-ranked Black Knights recovered two fumbles in the fourth quarter of a 17-10 victory against the Midshipmen in Philadelphia. Hopkins’ second TD made it 17-7 late in the game following a fumble by Navy quarterback Zach Abey (AY’-bee) on fourth-and-12 deep in Middies territory.

Hopkins had 64 of Army’s 222 yards rushing.

Garrett Lewis scored Navy’s lone touchdown on a one-yard run with 7:10 remaining.

Army will take a 10-2 record into the Dec. 22 Armed Forces Bowl against Houston in Fort Worth.

Navy ends up 3-10.

T25 FOOTBALL NEWS

West Virginia QB Grier to skip bowl, prepare for NFL draft

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia quarterback Will Grier won’t play for the 15th-ranked Mountaineers in the Camping World Bowl against No. 17 Syracuse, instead focusing on preparation for the NFL draft.

Grier was a Heisman contender this season and a finalist for the Maxwell Award as player of the year. He averaged 351 yards passing and threw for 37 touchdowns.

T25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Seton Hall stuns No. 9 Kentucky

UNDATED (AP) — Ninth-ranked Kentucky has suffered its first loss since a season-opening setback against Duke.

Seton Hall did the honors on Saturday as Myles Cale nailed a go-ahead 3-pointer with 9.5 seconds left in overtime to send the Pirates past the Wildcats, 84-83 at Madison Square Garden. Cale became the hero after Keldon Johnson’s half-court heave tied the score at the regulation buzzer. Johnson had a chance to win it in OT, but his 3-point attempt was blocked by Quincy McKnight before the ball went out of bounds as time expired.

Myles Powell scored 22 of his 25 points after halftime for Seton Hall, which ended Kentucky’s seven-game winning streak.

In other men’s Top 25 games:

— RJ Barrett pumped in 30 points and fellow freshman Zion Williamson finished with 20 in third-ranked Duke’s 91-58 dismantling of Yale. The 9-1 Blue Devils nailed their first six shots after intermission and hit 57 percent of their second-half attempts to pull away in their fourth straight win.

— Fifth-ranked Michigan is 10-0 after Jordan Poole scored 19 of his 26 points in the second half of an 89-78 win against South Carolina. Iggy Brazdeikis (braz-DAY’-kihs) finished with 17 points and Jon Teske added 15 for the Wolverines, who went on a 13-2 run late in the first half and led 42-36 at intermission.

— Kyle Aherns was held scoreless until he provided Michigan State’s final seven points in a 63-59 win at Florida. Xavier Tillman led the 10th-ranked Spartans with 14 points and nine rebounds off the bench.

— Marquette knocked off a local rival as Markus Howard poured in 27 points and freshman Joey Hauser hit several late shots while adding 15 points to a 74-69 overtime victory against 12th-ranked Wisconsin. Sam Hauser had 13 points and 14 rebounds for the 8-2 Golden Eagles.

— Curran Scott dropped in 14 points and Martins Igbanu made a go-ahead jump hook with 1:51 remaining in Tulsa’s 47-46 upset of No. 16 Kansas State.

— No. 17 Buffalo is 9-0 for the first time in 88 seasons after Jayvon Graves hit a career-best five 3-pointers and scored 19 points to lead an 80-62 victory against St. Bonaventure.

— Villanova earned its 25th straight victory against Philadelphia’s Big 5 schools as Eric Paschall (PAS’-kul) contributed 14 points and nine rebounds to lead the 21st-rated Wildcats past Saint Joseph’s, 70-58.

— Lamar Peters scored 28 points and Quinndary Weatherspoon delivered 20 to lead No. 22 Mississippi State to a wire-to-wire, 81-62 win over Clemson.

— Anthony Cowan scored 17 points and No. 23 Maryland overcame a sluggish start to beat Loyola of Chicago 55-41.

— Nebraska topped Creighton for the first time in eight tries as James Palmer’s season-high 30 points led the 24th-rated Cornhuskers to a 94-75 victory.

— Jordan Lyons had 20 points and Noah Gurley added 15 with six rebounds to lead No. 25 Furman to a 74-60 win over South Carolina Upstate.

NFL-NEWS

Beckham ruled out vs. Redskins

UNDATED (AP) — New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has been ruled out for Sunday’s game at Washington with a quadriceps injury.

Beckham appeared on the team’s injury report Friday with a bruised quadriceps and practiced on a limited basis. He was downgraded to out on Saturday.

Beckham threw one touchdown pass and caught another last week in the Giants’ 30-27 overtime victory over the Chicago Bears.

In other NFL news:

— Browns cornerback Terrance Mitchell has been activated from injured reserve after missing eight games with a broken right wrist. The Browns need Mitchell because rookie cornerback Denzel Ward is out with a concussion suffered last week at Houston. The Browns placed tight end Pharaoh Brown on injured reserve to open a roster spot for Mitchell.

NHL-SCHEDULE

Sabres fall again

UNDATED (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres have followed a team record-tying 10-game winning streak with five consecutive losses.

The latest setback was a 6-2 loss to the Flyers as Claude Giroux (juh-ROO’) collected a goal and three assists. James van Riemsdyk (REEMZ’-dyk) added a goal and an assist for Philadelphia, which opened a five-game road trip by winning for only the third time in 10 games.

Jack Eichel (EYE’-kul) scored twice to give the Sabres a 2-0 lead.

Elsewhere on NHL ice:

— The Kings matched their best scoring output of the season as Derek Forbert had a goal and an assist in a 5-1 win over the Golden Knights. Jonathan Quick stopped 29 shots and was perfect after Oscar Lindberg beat him 4:23 into the game.

NHL-NEWS

Ducks sign GM Bob Murray to 2-year contract extension

UNDATED (AP) — The Anaheim Ducks have extended general manager Bob Murray’s contract for two seasons through the spring of 2022.

Murray is in his 11th season as executive vice president and GM. He has been a three-time finalist for NHL general manager of the year and won the award in 2013-14.

In other NHL news:

— Ottawa Senators forward Bobby Ryan has a concussion and is joining Matt Duchene (doo-SHAYN’) on injured reserve. Both were injured in Thursday’s 5-2 loss to Montreal. Ryan is out indefinitely and Duchene will miss a week or more with a lower-body injury.

WORLD CUP-WOMEN’S SUPER-G

Shiffrin wins World Cup super-G for back-to-back speed wins

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin won a World Cup super-G, confirming the slalom great’s arrival as a pure speed racer.

Shiffrin was 0.28 seconds faster than Lara Gut-Behrami and 0.42 clear of Tina Weirather, one week after earning her first career super-G win.

The victory was the 47th on the World Cup tour for the 23-year-old American, and already gives her a runaway lead in defense of her overall World Cup title.

MLB-NEWS

Napoli retires

UNDATED (AP) — Mike Napoli has announced his retirement after 12 major league seasons and three trips to the World Series.

Napoli batted .246 with 267 homers and 744 RBIs over 1,392 games with the Angels, Rangers, Red Sox and Indians. He did not play last season because of a knee injury.

CONGRESS HONORS DOBY

Senate passes bill to honor baseball pioneer Larry Doby

CLEVELAND (AP) — The U.S. Senate has passed legislation to posthumously honor former Cleveland Indians center-fielder Larry Doby with the Congressional Gold Medal.

Doby became the American League’s first black player in July 1947, two months after Jackie Robinson broke baseball’s color line with the National League’s Brooklyn Dodgers. Doby was a seven-time All-Star, leading the 1948 Indians to the world championship.

Doby died in 2003.

The bill awaits President Donald Trump’s signature.

