Update on the latest sports

2 Saturday NFL games

UNDATED (AP) — There are two Saturday games on the NFL schedule.

First, the Washington Redskins visit Tennessee, with both teams still hoping to make it to the postseason.

The 8-6 Titans have won three straight. They can nab the AFC’s sixth and final seed if they beat Washington on Saturday and Indianapolis in the regular-season finale, and have either Baltimore or Pittsburgh lose. The 7-7 Redskins could win the NFC East by winning out and getting help, but they also are ravaged by injuries, including at quarterback, where journeyman Josh Johnson now has the job. Tennessee is 5-1 at home and has swept three games with the NFC East.

In the night game, the 8-6 Baltimore Ravens visit the 11-3 Los Angeles Chargers.

Baltimore has a one-game lead for the final AFC wild-card spot, but also is just a half-game behind Pittsburgh in the AFC North. The Chargers have clinched a playoff berth and are now trying for home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. They’re tied with Kansas City for the lead in the AFC West, but need to win out and have the Chiefs to drop one of their final two games to win the division.

4 Saturday bowl games

UNDATED (AP) — Saturday’s college football action is underway in Alabama, where the Memphis Tigers are playing Wake Forest in the Birmingham Bowl. After three quarters, Wake Forest led 30-28.

Later Saturday, Houston takes on Army in the Armed Forces Bowl. Army has an eight-game winning streak since its overtime loss at playoff team Oklahoma and can finish with 11 wins for the first time. The 10-2 Black Knights have also won their last three bowl games, including last year’s Armed Forces Bowl. Houston has lost three of its four games since a 7-1 start and will be without injured quarterback D’Eriq King and NFL draft-prepping defensive tackle Ed Oliver.

Troy will be trying to win its fourth straight bowl game and get to 10 wins for a third straight season when it faces Buffalo in the Dollar General Bowl in Mobile, Alabama. The Bulls have already won 10 games this season and are trying to win a bowl game for the first time.

Hawaii will be seeking its seventh bowl victory in 12 appearances when it faces Louisiana Tech in the Hawaii Bowl in Honolulu. The Bulldogs are in a bowl game for the 11th time overall and looking for a fifth consecutive season with a bowl win.

No. 3 Vols trounce Wake Forest 83-64 for 6th straight win

UNDATED (AP) — Grant Williams had 22 points and 10 rebounds as No. 3 Tennessee trounced Wake Forest 83-64 on Saturday for its sixth consecutive victory.

Kyle Alexander scored a career-high 19 points and had 8 rebounds to help Tennessee extend its home winning streak to 15 games. The Volunteers haven’t lost at Thompson-Boling Arena since last season. They improved to 3-0 against Atlantic Coast Conference schools.

Chaundee Brown scored 19 points and Brandon Childress added 14 for Wake Forest.

In other Top 25 action:

— Ethan Happ scored 19 points and grabbed his 1,000th career rebound Saturday, sending No. 16 Wisconsin past Grambling State 84-53. Happ finished with eight rebounds for Wisconsin. He is the 15th player in Big Ten history to reach 1,000 rebounds. Grambling State tested the Badgers early, but with just more than seven minutes to go in the first half, Lasani Johnson’s 3-pointer tied it at 22. The Badgers finished the half on a 17-5 run, opened the second half with an 8-0 spurt and weren’t challenged the rest of the way.

Shiffrin ties World Cup record with 35th win in slalom

COURCHEVEL, France (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin has written more World Cup history, winning a slalom Saturday for a women’s record-equaling 35th career victory in the discipline and 50th win overall.

Shiffrin extended her first-run lead of 0.04 seconds to finish 0.29 clear of Petra Vlhova, who has been runner-up to the American star in all three traditional slaloms this season.

With the victory, Shiffrin tied her childhood idol Marlies Schild of Austria with 35 slalom wins on the World Cup circuit.

Schild’s final slalom victory, in December 2013, was achieved at the age of 32. Shiffrin turns 24 in March.

Shiffrin is also the youngest of the eight skiers, men and women, to win 50 World Cup races across all disciplines.

Olympic slalom champion Frida Hansdotter was third Saturday, trailing Shiffrin by 0.37.

Olympic wrestler slams high school wrestler’s haircut

BUENA, N.J. (AP) — An Olympic champion wrestler has reached out to a New Jersey high school wrestler who had his dreadlocks cut off minutes before his match after a referee told him to lose the hairstyle or forfeit his bout.

Jordan Burroughs, a 2012 Olympic gold medalist and four-time world champion, called Wednesday’s incident at the Buena Regional High School match “nonsense” and said he’d never seen anything like it in a quarter-century of wrestling.

Burroughs called it “a combination of an abuse of power, racism, and just plain negligence.” He also criticized parents and coaching staff at the match for not intervening.

Andrew Johnson, who is black, had a cover over his hair, but referee Alan Maloney, who is white, said that wouldn’t do. Johnson won Wednesday’s match but appeared distraught.

