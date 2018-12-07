Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

US ranked No. 1 ahead of Women’s World Cup draw

December 7, 2018 5:06 am
 
< a min read
Share       

PARIS (AP) — The defending champion United States is the top-ranked team for Saturday’s Women’s World Cup draw.

Germany is No. 2 in the 24-team draw, followed by host nation France and England. Canada and Australia complete the list of top-seeded teams.

European champion Netherlands is No. 7 and is the top team in Pot 2. Japan, which lost in the 2015 final, is No. 8.

The June 7-July 7 tournament will be played in nine cities in France with the final in Lyon.

        Insight by Tableau: Feds provide insight on data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|18 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|20 GovConnects Education Series: Taking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines repair community water pipe in Honduras

Today in History

1962: NASA flies first spacecraft by Venus