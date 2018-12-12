Listen Live Sports

US relay teams set short course world records

December 12, 2018 9:32 am
 
HANGZHOU, China (AP) — The United States has set a world record in the 4×50-meter mixed freestyle at the world short-course swimming championships.

The U.S. team of Caeleb Dressel, Ryan Held, Mallory Comerford and Kelsi Dahlia won in 1 minute, 27.89 seconds, ahead of the Netherlands and Russia.

The Americans beat the previous world record of 1:28.39 set by the Netherlands in Copenhagen in 2011.

Dahlia and Comerford also helped the U.S. set a world record in the women’s 4×50 medley, combining with Olivia Smoliga and Katie Meili for a time of 1:42.38. China was second with the Netherlands third.

The previous record of 1:43.27 was set by the U.S. in Canada in 2016.

