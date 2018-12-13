Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

US swimmers set world record at short-course championships

December 13, 2018 5:41 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HANGZHOU, China (AP) — The United States has set a world record in the 200-meter mixed medley relay at the world short-course swimming championships.

Caeleb Dressel, Kelsi Dahlia, Michael Andrew and Olivia Smoliga won in 1 minute, 36.40 seconds, finishing 0.65 seconds ahead of the Netherlands.

American swimmers set the previous record of 1:37.17 in Glasgow in 2013.

Also, Kirill Prigoda of Russia set a world record in the 200 breaststroke. Prigoda won in 2:00.16.

Advertisement

Koch held the previous record of 2:00.44 set in Berlin in 2016.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Celebs visit deployed service members in Norway for holidays

Today in History

1970: President Nixon meets Elvis Presley