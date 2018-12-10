USA Today Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 9, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs 1. Kansas (26) 8-0 791 2 2. Duke (1) 9-1 711 3 3. Virginia (1) 9-0 710 4 4. Tennessee 7-1 696 7 5. Michigan (3) 10-0 694 5 6. Gonzaga (1) 9-1 693 1 7. Nevada 10-0 605 6 8. Auburn 8-1 549 9 9. Michigan State 8-2 538 10 10. Florida State 8-1 472 11 11. Texas Tech 8-0 463 13 12. North Carolina 7-2 446 12 13. Virginia Tech 8-1 427 14 14. Ohio State 8-1 350 17 15. Buffalo 9-0 306 18 16. Villanova 8-2 238 21 17. Mississippi State 8-1 234 22 18. Kentucky 7-2 226 8 19. Wisconsin 8-2 206 16 20. Arizona State 7-1 149 20 21. Iowa 7-2 112 19 22. Houston 8-0 102 — 23. Maryland 8-2 87 23 24. Kansas State 6-2 82 15 25. Nebraska 8-2 79 25

Others receiving votes: Marquette 66, Cincinnati 51, St. John’s 48, Furman 47, Purdue 45, Indiana 42, Syracuse 36, Oklahoma 27, TCU 14, UCLA 13, Iowa State 11, UCF 7, N.C. State 7, North Texas 7, Creighton 6, Florida 4, Arizona 2, Texas 1.

