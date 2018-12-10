USA Today Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 9, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Kansas (26)
|8-0
|791
|2
|2. Duke (1)
|9-1
|711
|3
|3. Virginia (1)
|9-0
|710
|4
|4. Tennessee
|7-1
|696
|7
|5. Michigan (3)
|10-0
|694
|5
|6. Gonzaga (1)
|9-1
|693
|1
|7. Nevada
|10-0
|605
|6
|8. Auburn
|8-1
|549
|9
|9. Michigan State
|8-2
|538
|10
|10. Florida State
|8-1
|472
|11
|11. Texas Tech
|8-0
|463
|13
|12. North Carolina
|7-2
|446
|12
|13. Virginia Tech
|8-1
|427
|14
|14. Ohio State
|8-1
|350
|17
|15. Buffalo
|9-0
|306
|18
|16. Villanova
|8-2
|238
|21
|17. Mississippi State
|8-1
|234
|22
|18. Kentucky
|7-2
|226
|8
|19. Wisconsin
|8-2
|206
|16
|20. Arizona State
|7-1
|149
|20
|21. Iowa
|7-2
|112
|19
|22. Houston
|8-0
|102
|—
|23. Maryland
|8-2
|87
|23
|24. Kansas State
|6-2
|82
|15
|25. Nebraska
|8-2
|79
|25
Others receiving votes: Marquette 66, Cincinnati 51, St. John’s 48, Furman 47, Purdue 45, Indiana 42, Syracuse 36, Oklahoma 27, TCU 14, UCLA 13, Iowa State 11, UCF 7, N.C. State 7, North Texas 7, Creighton 6, Florida 4, Arizona 2, Texas 1.
