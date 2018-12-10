Listen Live Sports

USA Today Top 25 Poll

December 10, 2018 2:24 pm
 
The top 25 teams in the USA Today men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 9, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs
1. Kansas (26) 8-0 791 2
2. Duke (1) 9-1 711 3
3. Virginia (1) 9-0 710 4
4. Tennessee 7-1 696 7
5. Michigan (3) 10-0 694 5
6. Gonzaga (1) 9-1 693 1
7. Nevada 10-0 605 6
8. Auburn 8-1 549 9
9. Michigan State 8-2 538 10
10. Florida State 8-1 472 11
11. Texas Tech 8-0 463 13
12. North Carolina 7-2 446 12
13. Virginia Tech 8-1 427 14
14. Ohio State 8-1 350 17
15. Buffalo 9-0 306 18
16. Villanova 8-2 238 21
17. Mississippi State 8-1 234 22
18. Kentucky 7-2 226 8
19. Wisconsin 8-2 206 16
20. Arizona State 7-1 149 20
21. Iowa 7-2 112 19
22. Houston 8-0 102
23. Maryland 8-2 87 23
24. Kansas State 6-2 82 15
25. Nebraska 8-2 79 25

Others receiving votes: Marquette 66, Cincinnati 51, St. John’s 48, Furman 47, Purdue 45, Indiana 42, Syracuse 36, Oklahoma 27, TCU 14, UCLA 13, Iowa State 11, UCF 7, N.C. State 7, North Texas 7, Creighton 6, Florida 4, Arizona 2, Texas 1.

