USA Today Top 25 Poll

December 17, 2018 8:18 pm
 
The top 25 teams in the USA Today men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 16, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs
1. Kansas (27) 9-0 768 1
2. Duke (1) 9-1 709 2
3. Virginia 9-0 697 3
4. Tennessee 8-1 694 4
5. Michigan (3) 11-0 678 5
6. Nevada 11-0 617 7
7. Auburn 9-1 532 8
8. Michigan State 9-2 502 9
9. Gonzaga 9-2 497 6
10. North Carolina 8-2 493 12
11. Texas Tech 10-0 470 11
12. Florida State 8-1 452 10
13. Virginia Tech 9-1 425 13
14. Ohio State 9-1 341 14
15. Buffalo 10-0 318 15
16. Mississippi State 9-1 272 17
17. Wisconsin 9-2 232 19
18. Kentucky 8-2 198 18
19. Arizona State 8-1 178 20
20. Houston 10-0 168 22
21. Iowa 8-2 115 21
22. Nebraska 9-2 94 25
23. Marquette 8-2 91
24. Maryland 9-2 90 23
25. Furman 12-0 82

Others receiving votes: Indiana 62, Oklahoma 58, St. John’s 51, Kansas State 45, Villanova 35, Cincinnati 28, TCU 24, Iowa State 15, N.C. State 13, UCF 7, North Texas 7, Florida 6, Louisville 6, Purdue 3, Belmont 2.

