USA Today Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 16, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Kansas (27)
|9-0
|768
|1
|2. Duke (1)
|9-1
|709
|2
|3. Virginia
|9-0
|697
|3
|4. Tennessee
|8-1
|694
|4
|5. Michigan (3)
|11-0
|678
|5
|6. Nevada
|11-0
|617
|7
|7. Auburn
|9-1
|532
|8
|8. Michigan State
|9-2
|502
|9
|9. Gonzaga
|9-2
|497
|6
|10. North Carolina
|8-2
|493
|12
|11. Texas Tech
|10-0
|470
|11
|12. Florida State
|8-1
|452
|10
|13. Virginia Tech
|9-1
|425
|13
|14. Ohio State
|9-1
|341
|14
|15. Buffalo
|10-0
|318
|15
|16. Mississippi State
|9-1
|272
|17
|17. Wisconsin
|9-2
|232
|19
|18. Kentucky
|8-2
|198
|18
|19. Arizona State
|8-1
|178
|20
|20. Houston
|10-0
|168
|22
|21. Iowa
|8-2
|115
|21
|22. Nebraska
|9-2
|94
|25
|23. Marquette
|8-2
|91
|—
|24. Maryland
|9-2
|90
|23
|25. Furman
|12-0
|82
|—
Others receiving votes: Indiana 62, Oklahoma 58, St. John’s 51, Kansas State 45, Villanova 35, Cincinnati 28, TCU 24, Iowa State 15, N.C. State 13, UCF 7, North Texas 7, Florida 6, Louisville 6, Purdue 3, Belmont 2.
