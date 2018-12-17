USA Today Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 16, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs 1. Kansas (27) 9-0 768 1 2. Duke (1) 9-1 709 2 3. Virginia 9-0 697 3 4. Tennessee 8-1 694 4 5. Michigan (3) 11-0 678 5 6. Nevada 11-0 617 7 7. Auburn 9-1 532 8 8. Michigan State 9-2 502 9 9. Gonzaga 9-2 497 6 10. North Carolina 8-2 493 12 11. Texas Tech 10-0 470 11 12. Florida State 8-1 452 10 13. Virginia Tech 9-1 425 13 14. Ohio State 9-1 341 14 15. Buffalo 10-0 318 15 16. Mississippi State 9-1 272 17 17. Wisconsin 9-2 232 19 18. Kentucky 8-2 198 18 19. Arizona State 8-1 178 20 20. Houston 10-0 168 22 21. Iowa 8-2 115 21 22. Nebraska 9-2 94 25 23. Marquette 8-2 91 — 24. Maryland 9-2 90 23 25. Furman 12-0 82 —

Others receiving votes: Indiana 62, Oklahoma 58, St. John’s 51, Kansas State 45, Villanova 35, Cincinnati 28, TCU 24, Iowa State 15, N.C. State 13, UCF 7, North Texas 7, Florida 6, Louisville 6, Purdue 3, Belmont 2.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.