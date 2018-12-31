USA Today Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 30, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Duke (10)
|11-1
|759
|2
|2. Virginia (11)
|11-0
|757
|1
|3. Tennessee (7)
|11-1
|734
|3
|4. Michigan (4)
|13-0
|729
|4
|5. Nevada
|13-0
|655
|6
|6. Kansas
|11-1
|643
|5
|7. Michigan State
|11-2
|593
|7
|8. Gonzaga
|12-2
|577
|8
|9. Florida State
|11-1
|518
|9
|10. Virginia Tech
|11-1
|490
|10
|11. Texas Tech
|11-1
|442
|13
|12. Ohio State
|12-1
|413
|11
|13. Auburn
|11-2
|403
|11
|14. Kentucky
|10-2
|391
|15
|15. North Carolina
|9-3
|374
|14
|16. Mississippi State
|12-1
|299
|17
|17. Houston
|13-0
|233
|19
|18. Marquette
|11-2
|211
|20
|19. N.C. State
|12-1
|179
|24
|20. Buffalo
|12-1
|134
|22
|20. Iowa
|11-2
|134
|21
|22. Indiana
|11-2
|128
|25
|23. Nebraska
|11-2
|117
|23
|23. Wisconsin
|10-3
|117
|16
|25. Oklahoma
|11-1
|96
|—
Others receiving votes: Arizona State 71, Villanova 37, Cincinnati 34, TCU 27, Kansas State 26, Iowa State 23, Seton Hall 18, Florida 12, UCF 9, Purdue 7, Furman 5, North Texas 3, St. John’s 1, Toledo 1.
