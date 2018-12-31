Listen Live Sports

USA Today Top 25 Poll

December 31, 2018 1:58 pm
 
The top 25 teams in the USA Today men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 30, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs
1. Duke (10) 11-1 759 2
2. Virginia (11) 11-0 757 1
3. Tennessee (7) 11-1 734 3
4. Michigan (4) 13-0 729 4
5. Nevada 13-0 655 6
6. Kansas 11-1 643 5
7. Michigan State 11-2 593 7
8. Gonzaga 12-2 577 8
9. Florida State 11-1 518 9
10. Virginia Tech 11-1 490 10
11. Texas Tech 11-1 442 13
12. Ohio State 12-1 413 11
13. Auburn 11-2 403 11
14. Kentucky 10-2 391 15
15. North Carolina 9-3 374 14
16. Mississippi State 12-1 299 17
17. Houston 13-0 233 19
18. Marquette 11-2 211 20
19. N.C. State 12-1 179 24
20. Buffalo 12-1 134 22
20. Iowa 11-2 134 21
22. Indiana 11-2 128 25
23. Nebraska 11-2 117 23
23. Wisconsin 10-3 117 16
25. Oklahoma 11-1 96

Others receiving votes: Arizona State 71, Villanova 37, Cincinnati 34, TCU 27, Kansas State 26, Iowa State 23, Seton Hall 18, Florida 12, UCF 9, Purdue 7, Furman 5, North Texas 3, St. John’s 1, Toledo 1.

