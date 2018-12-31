USA Today Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 30, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs 1. Duke (10) 11-1 759 2 2. Virginia (11) 11-0 757 1 3. Tennessee (7) 11-1 734 3 4. Michigan (4) 13-0 729 4 5. Nevada 13-0 655 6 6. Kansas 11-1 643 5 7. Michigan State 11-2 593 7 8. Gonzaga 12-2 577 8 9. Florida State 11-1 518 9 10. Virginia Tech 11-1 490 10 11. Texas Tech 11-1 442 13 12. Ohio State 12-1 413 11 13. Auburn 11-2 403 11 14. Kentucky 10-2 391 15 15. North Carolina 9-3 374 14 16. Mississippi State 12-1 299 17 17. Houston 13-0 233 19 18. Marquette 11-2 211 20 19. N.C. State 12-1 179 24 20. Buffalo 12-1 134 22 20. Iowa 11-2 134 21 22. Indiana 11-2 128 25 23. Nebraska 11-2 117 23 23. Wisconsin 10-3 117 16 25. Oklahoma 11-1 96 —

Others receiving votes: Arizona State 71, Villanova 37, Cincinnati 34, TCU 27, Kansas State 26, Iowa State 23, Seton Hall 18, Florida 12, UCF 9, Purdue 7, Furman 5, North Texas 3, St. John’s 1, Toledo 1.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.