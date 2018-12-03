USA Today Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 2, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Gonzaga (21)
|8-0
|788
|1
|2. Kansas (10)
|6-0
|771
|2
|3. Duke
|7-1
|712
|3
|4. Virginia
|7-0
|704
|4
|5. Michigan (1)
|8-0
|680
|5
|6. Nevada
|8-0
|629
|6
|7. Tennessee
|6-1
|618
|7
|8. Kentucky
|7-1
|547
|9
|9. Auburn
|6-1
|534
|10
|10. Michigan State
|6-2
|483
|8
|11. Florida State
|6-1
|405
|14
|12. North Carolina
|6-2
|389
|13
|13. Texas Tech
|7-0
|387
|19
|14. Virginia Tech
|6-1
|359
|12
|15. Kansas State
|6-1
|346
|10
|16. Wisconsin
|7-1
|322
|22
|17. Ohio State
|7-1
|249
|16
|18. Buffalo
|7-0
|241
|20
|19. Iowa
|6-1
|185
|15
|20. Arizona State
|7-0
|156
|—
|21. Villanova
|6-2
|143
|23
|22. Mississippi State
|6-1
|124
|25
|23. Maryland
|7-1
|120
|—
|24. Purdue
|5-3
|89
|18
|25. Nebraska
|7-1
|73
|—
Others receiving votes: Houston 58, Iowa State 33, St. John’s 33, Creighton 32, Furman 30, UCLA 28, Clemson 24, Texas 24, Syracuse 22, N.C. State 11, Oregon 9, Cincinnati 8, Indiana 8, LSU 5, Pittsburgh 5, UCF 5, West Virginia 5, Florida 2, North Texas 2, Marquette 1, Radford 1.
