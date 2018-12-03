Listen Live Sports

USA Today Top 25 Poll

December 3, 2018 1:20 pm
 
The top 25 teams in the USA Today men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 2, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs
1. Gonzaga (21) 8-0 788 1
2. Kansas (10) 6-0 771 2
3. Duke 7-1 712 3
4. Virginia 7-0 704 4
5. Michigan (1) 8-0 680 5
6. Nevada 8-0 629 6
7. Tennessee 6-1 618 7
8. Kentucky 7-1 547 9
9. Auburn 6-1 534 10
10. Michigan State 6-2 483 8
11. Florida State 6-1 405 14
12. North Carolina 6-2 389 13
13. Texas Tech 7-0 387 19
14. Virginia Tech 6-1 359 12
15. Kansas State 6-1 346 10
16. Wisconsin 7-1 322 22
17. Ohio State 7-1 249 16
18. Buffalo 7-0 241 20
19. Iowa 6-1 185 15
20. Arizona State 7-0 156
21. Villanova 6-2 143 23
22. Mississippi State 6-1 124 25
23. Maryland 7-1 120
24. Purdue 5-3 89 18
25. Nebraska 7-1 73

Others receiving votes: Houston 58, Iowa State 33, St. John’s 33, Creighton 32, Furman 30, UCLA 28, Clemson 24, Texas 24, Syracuse 22, N.C. State 11, Oregon 9, Cincinnati 8, Indiana 8, LSU 5, Pittsburgh 5, UCF 5, West Virginia 5, Florida 2, North Texas 2, Marquette 1, Radford 1.

