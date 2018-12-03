USA Today Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 2, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs 1. Gonzaga (21) 8-0 788 1 2. Kansas (10) 6-0 771 2 3. Duke 7-1 712 3 4. Virginia 7-0 704 4 5. Michigan (1) 8-0 680 5 6. Nevada 8-0 629 6 7. Tennessee 6-1 618 7 8. Kentucky 7-1 547 9 9. Auburn 6-1 534 10 10. Michigan State 6-2 483 8 11. Florida State 6-1 405 14 12. North Carolina 6-2 389 13 13. Texas Tech 7-0 387 19 14. Virginia Tech 6-1 359 12 15. Kansas State 6-1 346 10 16. Wisconsin 7-1 322 22 17. Ohio State 7-1 249 16 18. Buffalo 7-0 241 20 19. Iowa 6-1 185 15 20. Arizona State 7-0 156 — 21. Villanova 6-2 143 23 22. Mississippi State 6-1 124 25 23. Maryland 7-1 120 — 24. Purdue 5-3 89 18 25. Nebraska 7-1 73 —

Others receiving votes: Houston 58, Iowa State 33, St. John’s 33, Creighton 32, Furman 30, UCLA 28, Clemson 24, Texas 24, Syracuse 22, N.C. State 11, Oregon 9, Cincinnati 8, Indiana 8, LSU 5, Pittsburgh 5, UCF 5, West Virginia 5, Florida 2, North Texas 2, Marquette 1, Radford 1.

