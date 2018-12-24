USA Today Women’s Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 23, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. UConn (31)
|11-0
|775
|1
|2. Notre Dame
|11-1
|739
|2
|3. Louisville
|12-0
|715
|3
|4. Maryland
|11-0
|659
|5
|5. Oregon
|11-1
|633
|7
|6. Baylor
|8-1
|597
|6
|7. Mississippi State
|11-1
|591
|4
|8. Stanford
|9-1
|576
|9
|9. N.C. State
|12-0
|523
|10
|10. Tennessee
|9-1
|512
|8
|11. Oregon State
|9-2
|433
|11
|12. Texas
|9-2
|400
|12
|13. California
|9-1
|371
|13
|14. Syracuse
|11-2
|351
|14
|15. Minnesota
|11-0
|318
|16
|16. Iowa
|9-2
|303
|15
|17. Kentucky
|12-1
|229
|18
|18. Arizona State
|9-2
|224
|20
|19. Marquette
|9-3
|218
|17
|20. DePaul
|9-3
|210
|18
|21. Gonzaga
|11-1
|175
|21
|22. Michigan State
|10-1
|154
|22
|23. Miami
|11-2
|98
|23
|24. Texas A&M
|10-2
|83
|24
|25. Florida State
|11-1
|49
|—
Others receiving votes: Virginia Tech 40, Southern Cal 26, South Carolina 18, Iowa State 13, West Virginia 9, UAB 6, Missouri 5, South Alabama 5, UCF 4, Michigan 4, South Dakota 4, New Mexico 3, Central Michigan 1, Indiana 1.
