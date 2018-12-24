USA Today Women’s Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 23, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs 1. UConn (31) 11-0 775 1 2. Notre Dame 11-1 739 2 3. Louisville 12-0 715 3 4. Maryland 11-0 659 5 5. Oregon 11-1 633 7 6. Baylor 8-1 597 6 7. Mississippi State 11-1 591 4 8. Stanford 9-1 576 9 9. N.C. State 12-0 523 10 10. Tennessee 9-1 512 8 11. Oregon State 9-2 433 11 12. Texas 9-2 400 12 13. California 9-1 371 13 14. Syracuse 11-2 351 14 15. Minnesota 11-0 318 16 16. Iowa 9-2 303 15 17. Kentucky 12-1 229 18 18. Arizona State 9-2 224 20 19. Marquette 9-3 218 17 20. DePaul 9-3 210 18 21. Gonzaga 11-1 175 21 22. Michigan State 10-1 154 22 23. Miami 11-2 98 23 24. Texas A&M 10-2 83 24 25. Florida State 11-1 49 —

Others receiving votes: Virginia Tech 40, Southern Cal 26, South Carolina 18, Iowa State 13, West Virginia 9, UAB 6, Missouri 5, South Alabama 5, UCF 4, Michigan 4, South Dakota 4, New Mexico 3, Central Michigan 1, Indiana 1.

