The Associated Press
 
USA Today Women’s Top 25 Poll

December 24, 2018 2:49 pm
 
The top 25 teams in the USA Today women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 23, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs
1. UConn (31) 11-0 775 1
2. Notre Dame 11-1 739 2
3. Louisville 12-0 715 3
4. Maryland 11-0 659 5
5. Oregon 11-1 633 7
6. Baylor 8-1 597 6
7. Mississippi State 11-1 591 4
8. Stanford 9-1 576 9
9. N.C. State 12-0 523 10
10. Tennessee 9-1 512 8
11. Oregon State 9-2 433 11
12. Texas 9-2 400 12
13. California 9-1 371 13
14. Syracuse 11-2 351 14
15. Minnesota 11-0 318 16
16. Iowa 9-2 303 15
17. Kentucky 12-1 229 18
18. Arizona State 9-2 224 20
19. Marquette 9-3 218 17
20. DePaul 9-3 210 18
21. Gonzaga 11-1 175 21
22. Michigan State 10-1 154 22
23. Miami 11-2 98 23
24. Texas A&M 10-2 83 24
25. Florida State 11-1 49

Others receiving votes: Virginia Tech 40, Southern Cal 26, South Carolina 18, Iowa State 13, West Virginia 9, UAB 6, Missouri 5, South Alabama 5, UCF 4, Michigan 4, South Dakota 4, New Mexico 3, Central Michigan 1, Indiana 1.

