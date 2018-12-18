Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

UT Martin wins on Parks’ long heave at buzzer

December 18, 2018 11:25 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Preston Parks banked in a 75-foot heave to beat the buzzer and UT Martin defeated Chattanooga 75-72 on Tuesday night.

Chattanooga’s Jerry Johnson had tied the game at 72 with a 3-pointer with one second remaining. After Johnson’s jumper from near the top of the circle, UT Martin inbounded to Parks, who took one dribble and let it fly from nearly the same spot on the floor as Johnson — just toward the far basket.

The Skyhawks led 30-29 at halftime and continued to lead throughout the second half, except for two ties. The first was with 15:38 remaining; the other with one second left.

Parks had seven points, eight rebounds and four assists. He was 2 of 9 from the field and the winning basket was his only made 3-pointer in three attempts.

Advertisement

Quintin Dove led the Skyhawks (5-4) with 16 points.

Donovann Toatley led the Mocs (5-8) with 19 points. Kevin Easley had eight points and 10 rebounds.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

The USO brightens the holidays for servicemen in Iraq

Today in History

1968: Apollo 8 returns to Earth