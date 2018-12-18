UT Martin wins on Parks’ long heave at buzzer

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Preston Parks banked in a 75-foot heave to beat the buzzer and UT Martin defeated Chattanooga 75-72 on Tuesday night.

Chattanooga’s Jerry Johnson had tied the game at 72 with a 3-pointer with one second remaining. After Johnson’s jumper from near the top of the circle, UT Martin inbounded to Parks, who took one dribble and let it fly from nearly the same spot on the floor as Johnson — just toward the far basket.

The Skyhawks led 30-29 at halftime and continued to lead throughout the second half, except for two ties. The first was with 15:38 remaining; the other with one second left.

Parks had seven points, eight rebounds and four assists. He was 2 of 9 from the field and the winning basket was his only made 3-pointer in three attempts.

Quintin Dove led the Skyhawks (5-4) with 16 points.

Donovann Toatley led the Mocs (5-8) with 19 points. Kevin Easley had eight points and 10 rebounds.

