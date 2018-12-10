Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Video review, goal-line decisions approved for water polo

December 10, 2018 9:10 am
 
LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Video review and goal-line technology are coming to water polo to help the oldest Olympic team sport keep pace.

FINA, the governing body of aquatics, says video monitoring can “identify and sanction incidents of brutality or extreme violence” that were missed by game officials or “not appropriately punished.”

The system can also be used to decide when the ball crosses the goal line.

In a statement, FINA president Julio Maglione says water polo — which debuted at the 1900 Paris Olympics — needed updating given “what is currently offered in a very competitive sport international environment.”

The modernizing changes were among wide-ranging rules changes approved by FINA member federations at a special meeting in China.

