Vikings-Patriots Stats

Minnesota 0 7 3 0—10 New England 7 3 7 7—24 First Quarter

NE_Develin 1 run (Gostkowski kick), 9:33.

Second Quarter

NE_FG Gostkowski 20, 5:45.

Min_Thielen 5 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), :15.

Third Quarter

Min_FG Bailey 39, 2:20.

NE_Gordon 24 pass from Brady (Gostkowski kick), :35.

Fourth Quarter

NE_Develin 2 run (Gostkowski kick), 10:54.

A_65,878.

___

Min NE First downs 16 27 Total Net Yards 278 471 Rushes-yards 13-95 39-160 Passing 183 311 Punt Returns 1-4 3-29 Kickoff Returns 2-61 2-55 Interceptions Ret. 1-0 2-6 Comp-Att-Int 32-44-2 24-32-1 Sacked-Yards Lost 2-18 0-0 Punts 5-45.6 4-41.5 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0 Penalties-Yards 5-55 7-60 Time of Possession 26:39 33:21

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Minnesota, Cook 9-84, Murray 4-11. New England, Michel 17-63, Edelman 2-35, White 6-26, Burkhead 7-20, Patterson 1-6, Brady 2-5, Develin 4-5.

PASSING_Minnesota, Cousins 32-44-2-201. New England, Brady 24-32-1-311.

RECEIVING_Minnesota, Cook 8-22, Diggs 5-49, Robinson 5-37, Thielen 5-28, Rudolph 3-38, Treadwell 2-13, Ham 2-11, Murray 2-3. New England, White 7-92, Gordon 3-58, Gronkowski 3-26, Edelman 3-25, Patterson 2-53, Burkhead 2-21, Hogan 2-20, Develin 1-9, Michel 1-7.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Minnesota, Bailey 48. New England, Gostkowski 48.

