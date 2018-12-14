Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Violent Eintracht fans create disorder at Lazio match

December 14, 2018 5:28 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ROME (AP) — Italian authorities are still summing up the damage committed by visiting Eintracht Frankfurt fans before, during and after a Europa League match against Lazio.

Fans heading to the stadium on Thursday launched firecrackers in downtown Rome and damaged a supermarket. There was more disorder and clashes with police outside the Stadio Olimpico before the match, which Eintracht won 2-1.

During and after the game, fans attempted to scale barriers and run onto the grass, prompting authorities to intervene on the running track surrounding the field.

Police also said that two German fans were attacked downtown overnight with clubs and bottles, presumably by Lazio supporters.

Advertisement

Both Eintracht and Lazio had already advanced to the knockout round.

There have been numerous incidents of violence in Rome featuring foreign fans, such as when Feyenoord supporters damaged a fountain in front of the Spanish Steps three years ago.

“Hooligans from Germany have wrecked parts of our city, a supermarket in the Flaminio area and Piazza del Popolo,” Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi said. “We welcome visiting fans with open arms to Rome but we don’t want hooligans anymore.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Celebs visit deployed service members in Norway for holidays

Today in History

1970: President Nixon meets Elvis Presley