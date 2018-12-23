Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Wake Forest WR Greg Dortch leaving early for NFL draft

December 23, 2018 11:35 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Wake Forest receiver Greg Dortch says he is skipping his final two college seasons and entering the NFL draft.

Dortch announced his decision Sunday night, a day after the Demon Deacons beat Memphis 37-34 in the Birmingham Bowl.

Coach Dave Clawson said in a statement issued by the school that he supports the move and called Dortch “an exceptional player.”

The AP All-America second-team selection as an all-purpose player had a team-best 89 receptions for 1,078 yards and eight touchdowns despite regularly drawing double teams during his redshirt sophomore season.

Advertisement

He missed the final five games of last season with an abdominal injury, then missed the bowl game with a hand injury.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 NCSE 2019
1|7 GEOINT Community Job Fair
1|8 Bringing Disruptive Technology to the...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Super Hornet launches in the Arabian Gulf

Today in History

1863: First claim filed under Homestead Act