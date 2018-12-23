Wake Forest WR Greg Dortch leaving early for NFL draft

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Wake Forest receiver Greg Dortch says he is skipping his final two college seasons and entering the NFL draft.

Dortch announced his decision Sunday night, a day after the Demon Deacons beat Memphis 37-34 in the Birmingham Bowl.

Coach Dave Clawson said in a statement issued by the school that he supports the move and called Dortch “an exceptional player.”

The AP All-America second-team selection as an all-purpose player had a team-best 89 receptions for 1,078 yards and eight touchdowns despite regularly drawing double teams during his redshirt sophomore season.

He missed the final five games of last season with an abdominal injury, then missed the bowl game with a hand injury.

