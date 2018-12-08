Wallace scores 35; UTSA routs Mid-America Christian 104-74

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Keaton Wallace made nine 3-pointers and scored 35 points as UTSA rolled to a 104-74 victory over NAIA-member Mid-America Christian on Saturday.

Wallace was 12 of 16 from the field, missed just four from long range and grabbed a game-high nine rebounds. Jhivvan Jackson added 28 points on 11-of-21 shooting and made four 3-pointers for UTSA (3-6), which shot 60 percent (41 of 68) from the floor. Adokiye Iyaye chipped in 12 points.

Char Beauregard Jr. scored 15 points to lead Mid-America Christian. Daniel William and Justin Bogle added 13 points apiece, and Will Gibbons had 10.

The Roadrunners built a double-digit lead nine minutes into the game and led 56-39 at halftime. Mid-America Christian cut the deficit to 65-51 with 15:56 to play but didn’t get closer.

Advertisement

It was the first meeting between the schools.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.