Walter Camp Award Winners

Winners of the Walter Camp Award for top college player of the year, presented by the Walter Camp Football Founation and chosen by the nation’s Football Bowl Subdivision coaches and sports information directors:

2018_Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

2017_Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma

2016_Lamar Jackson, Louisville

2015_Derrick Henry, Alabama

2014_Marcus Mariota, Oregon

2013_Jameis Winston, Florida State

2012_Manti Te’o, Notre Dame

2011_Andrew Luck, Stanford

2010_Cam Newton, Auburn

2009_Colt McCoy, Texas

2008_Colt McCoy, Texas

2007_Darren McFadden, Arkansas

2006_Troy Smith, Ohio State

2005_Reggie Bush, Southern Cal

2004_Matt Leinart, Southern Cal

2003_Larry Fitzgerald, Pittsburgh

2002_Larry Johnson, Penn State

2001_Eric Crouch, Nebraska

2000_Josh Heupel, Oklahoma

1999_Ron Dayne, Wisconsin

1998_Ricky Williams, Texas

1997_Charles Woodson, Michigan

1996_Danny Wuerffel, Florida

1995_Eddie George, Ohio State

1994_Rashaan Salaam, Colorado

1993_Charlie Ward, Florida State

1992_Gina Torretta, Miami

1991_Desmond Howard, Michigan

1990_Raghib Ismail, Notre Dame

1989_Anthony Thompson, Indiana

1988_Barry Sanders, Oklahoma State

1987_Tim Brown, Notre Dame

1986_Vinny Testaverde, Miami

1985_Bo Jackson, Auburn

1984_Doug Flutie, Boston College

1983_Mike Rozier, Nebraska

1982_Herschel Walker, Georgia

1981_Marcus Allen, Southern Cal

1980_Hugh Green, Pittsburgh

1979_Charles White, Southern Cal

1978_Billy Sims, Oklahoma

1977_Ken MacAfee, Notre Dame

1976_Tony Dorsett, Pittsburgh

1975_Archie Griffin, Ohio State

1974_Archie Griffin, Ohio State

1973_John Cappelletti, Penn State

1972_Johnny Rodgers, Nebraska

1971_Pat Sullivan, Auburn

1970_Jim Plunkett, Stanford

1969_Steve Owens, Oklahoma

1968_O.J. Simpson, Southern Cal

1967_O.J. Simpson, Southern Cal

