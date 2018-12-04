Listen Live Sports

Warm weather, lack of snow in Europe delays ski-cross events

December 4, 2018
 
OBERHOFEN, Switzerland (AP) — Amid warm weather to start the European winter, the three-time delayed ski-cross World Cup season opener is now set for Dec. 17.

The International Ski Federation says a night race under lights has been scheduled at the Swiss resort of Arosa. It was originally scheduled for Dec. 11.

Two more planned World Cup events — in Val Thorens, France, from Dec. 6-8 and Montafon, Austria, from Dec. 13-15 — have been canceled.

FIS says “conditions in the northern Alps have been very challenging” with little snowfall leaving organizers struggling to build courses.

Warm temperatures and a lack of snow also caused the cancellation of three women’s World Cup ski races in Val d’Isere, France, from Dec. 14-16.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

