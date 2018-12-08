Listen Live Sports

Warriors-Bucks, Box

December 8, 2018 12:04 am
 
GOLDEN STATE (105)

Iguodala 6-10 0-0 15, Durant 3-14 4-4 11, Looney 4-6 0-1 8, Curry 7-17 2-2 20, Thompson 8-16 0-0 20, McKinnie 3-9 0-0 9, Jerebko 4-10 0-0 12, Bell 2-3 0-0 4, Cook 0-0 0-0 0, Livingston 3-4 0-0 6. Totals 40-89 6-7 105.

MILWAUKEE (95)

Middleton 4-14 1-4 10, Antetokounmpo 8-13 6-9 22, Lopez 5-13 3-4 14, Bledsoe 6-12 0-0 14, Brogdon 5-12 4-4 15, Ilyasova 1-7 0-0 2, Maker 1-5 0-0 2, Connaughton 4-8 0-0 9, Snell 1-5 2-2 5, Brown 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 36-92 16-23 95.

Golden State 27 30 26 22—105
Milwaukee 22 29 25 19— 95

3-Point Goals_Golden State 19-46 (Thompson 4-9, Curry 4-9, Jerebko 4-9, Iguodala 3-6, McKinnie 3-7, Durant 1-6), Milwaukee 7-39 (Bledsoe 2-5, Snell 1-2, Connaughton 1-4, Lopez 1-6, Brogdon 1-6, Middleton 1-7, Antetokounmpo 0-2, Brown 0-2, Maker 0-2, Ilyasova 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Golden State 43 (Durant, Iguodala 8), Milwaukee 54 (Antetokounmpo 15). Assists_Golden State 32 (Curry 8), Milwaukee 18 (Antetokounmpo 5). Total Fouls_Golden State 20, Milwaukee 21. A_17,852 (17,500).

