Warriors-Cavaliers, Box

GOLDEN STATE (129)

Iguodala 2-5 0-0 4, Durant 9-16 3-4 25, Looney 4-6 0-0 8, Curry 11-20 11-12 42, K.Thompson 5-15 4-5 16, McKinnie 2-4 1-1 5, Jerebko 4-4 2-2 11, Bell 1-2 0-0 2, Derrickson 0-1 0-0 0, Cook 4-7 0-0 10, Livingston 3-4 0-0 6, Evans 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 45-85 21-24 129.

CLEVELAND (105)

Osman 6-12 1-2 16, Hood 6-16 1-1 15, T.Thompson 6-8 2-6 14, Hill 0-5 0-0 0, Sexton 7-14 4-5 21, J.Jones 1-2 0-0 2, Nance Jr. 4-4 3-3 11, Blossomgame 0-1 0-0 0, Frye 0-0 0-0 0, Clarkson 7-17 1-1 17, Burks 2-10 4-5 9. Totals 39-89 16-23 105.

Golden State 31 27 37 34—129 Cleveland 25 39 22 19—105

3-Point Goals_Golden State 18-34 (Curry 9-14, Durant 4-7, Cook 2-4, K.Thompson 2-6, Jerebko 1-1, McKinnie 0-1, Derrickson 0-1), Cleveland 11-32 (Sexton 3-3, Osman 3-6, Clarkson 2-7, Hood 2-9, Burks 1-5, Blossomgame 0-1, Hill 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Golden State 46 (Durant 10), Cleveland 41 (T.Thompson 19). Assists_Golden State 29 (Durant 9), Cleveland 17 (Sexton, Clarkson, T.Thompson, Hill 3). Total Fouls_Golden State 17, Cleveland 19. Technicals_Durant, Livingston, Cleveland coach Cavaliers (Delay of game). A_19,432 (20,562).

