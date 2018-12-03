Warriors-Hawks, Box

GOLDEN STATE (128)

Iguodala 1-3 0-0 2, Durant 10-13 7-8 28, Looney 7-9 0-2 14, Curry 10-17 4-4 30, Thompson 10-19 4-4 27, Jerebko 4-4 2-2 12, Derrickson 1-3 0-0 3, Bell 3-7 0-0 6, Cook 2-5 0-0 4, Livingston 0-1 2-2 2, Lee 0-1 0-0 0, Evans 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 48-82 19-22 128.

ATLANTA (111)

Prince 5-10 1-1 14, Collins 11-14 2-3 24, Dedmon 3-8 0-0 6, Young 8-20 4-6 20, Huerter 4-6 2-2 10, Bembry 4-6 2-3 11, Spellman 0-1 0-0 0, Len 0-0 0-0 0, Plumlee 0-0 1-2 1, Lin 5-9 4-5 14, Bazemore 1-6 0-0 3, Carter 2-8 0-0 4, Anderson 1-2 2-2 4. Totals 44-90 18-24 111.

Golden State 34 27 36 31—128 Atlanta 17 30 30 34—111

3-Point Goals_Golden State 13-24 (Curry 6-10, Thompson 3-5, Jerebko 2-2, Derrickson 1-2, Durant 1-3, Lee 0-1, Iguodala 0-1), Atlanta 5-26 (Prince 3-6, Bembry 1-2, Bazemore 1-4, Spellman 0-1, Collins 0-1, Lin 0-1, Anderson 0-1, Huerter 0-2, Carter 0-3, Young 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Golden State 38 (Thompson 8), Atlanta 36 (Collins 11). Assists_Golden State 33 (Durant 8), Atlanta 23 (Lin 5). Total Fouls_Golden State 24, Atlanta 21. Technicals_Golden State coach Steve Kerr, Curry. A_16,631 (18,118).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.