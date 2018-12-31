Warriors-Suns, Box

GOLDEN STATE (132)

Durant 8-14 6-9 25, Green 2-4 2-2 7, Looney 2-3 1-1 5, Curry 11-17 7-7 34, Thompson 5-13 3-4 15, McKinnie 2-5 0-0 4, Derrickson 0-1 2-2 2, Bell 5-5 0-0 10, Jerebko 2-8 3-3 7, Livingston 5-6 0-0 10, Cook 3-6 0-0 8, Iguodala 1-2 2-4 5. Totals 46-84 26-32 132.

PHOENIX (109)

Bridges 2-6 1-2 6, Warren 8-17 6-6 24, Ayton 9-17 7-8 25, Melton 2-5 2-2 7, Booker 6-15 6-6 20, Oubre Jr. 6-12 2-2 15, Jackson 1-4 0-0 2, Bender 1-3 1-2 3, Moreland 0-0 0-0 0, Okobo 1-2 1-2 4, Crawford 0-2 0-0 0, Daniels 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 37-85 26-30 109.

Golden State 31 38 39 24—132 Phoenix 27 25 35 22—109

3-Point Goals_Golden State 14-28 (Curry 5-9, Durant 3-4, Cook 2-3, Thompson 2-4, Iguodala 1-2, Green 1-2, McKinnie 0-1, Jerebko 0-3), Phoenix 9-26 (Booker 2-5, Warren 2-5, Okobo 1-1, Daniels 1-2, Melton 1-2, Bridges 1-4, Oubre Jr. 1-4, Bender 0-1, Jackson 0-2). Fouled Out_Jackson. Rebounds_Golden State 44 (Curry 9), Phoenix 38 (Ayton 10). Assists_Golden State 31 (Green 7), Phoenix 20 (Booker 6). Total Fouls_Golden State 24, Phoenix 29. A_16,906 (18,422).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.