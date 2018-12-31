Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Warriors-Suns, Box

December 31, 2018 11:28 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
GOLDEN STATE (132)

Durant 8-14 6-9 25, Green 2-4 2-2 7, Looney 2-3 1-1 5, Curry 11-17 7-7 34, Thompson 5-13 3-4 15, McKinnie 2-5 0-0 4, Derrickson 0-1 2-2 2, Bell 5-5 0-0 10, Jerebko 2-8 3-3 7, Livingston 5-6 0-0 10, Cook 3-6 0-0 8, Iguodala 1-2 2-4 5. Totals 46-84 26-32 132.

PHOENIX (109)

Bridges 2-6 1-2 6, Warren 8-17 6-6 24, Ayton 9-17 7-8 25, Melton 2-5 2-2 7, Booker 6-15 6-6 20, Oubre Jr. 6-12 2-2 15, Jackson 1-4 0-0 2, Bender 1-3 1-2 3, Moreland 0-0 0-0 0, Okobo 1-2 1-2 4, Crawford 0-2 0-0 0, Daniels 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 37-85 26-30 109.

Golden State 31 38 39 24—132
Phoenix 27 25 35 22—109

3-Point Goals_Golden State 14-28 (Curry 5-9, Durant 3-4, Cook 2-3, Thompson 2-4, Iguodala 1-2, Green 1-2, McKinnie 0-1, Jerebko 0-3), Phoenix 9-26 (Booker 2-5, Warren 2-5, Okobo 1-1, Daniels 1-2, Melton 1-2, Bridges 1-4, Oubre Jr. 1-4, Bender 0-1, Jackson 0-2). Fouled Out_Jackson. Rebounds_Golden State 44 (Curry 9), Phoenix 38 (Ayton 10). Assists_Golden State 31 (Green 7), Phoenix 20 (Booker 6). Total Fouls_Golden State 24, Phoenix 29. A_16,906 (18,422).

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 NCSE 2019
1|8 Bringing Disruptive Technology to the...
1|8 Small Business Breakfast
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors fight simulated fire aboard USS Porter

Today in History

1789: First US presidential election held