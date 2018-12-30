Listen Live Sports

Warriors-Trail Blazers, Box

December 30, 2018 12:32 am
 
GOLDEN STATE (115)

Durant 10-19 5-6 25, Green 1-6 0-0 3, Looney 5-6 1-2 12, St.Curry 6-15 11-14 25, Thompson 12-21 4-4 32, McKinnie 0-1 0-0 0, Bell 0-1 0-0 0, Jerebko 2-3 2-2 8, Livingston 1-2 0-0 2, Cook 2-4 0-0 6, Iguodala 0-0 0-0 0, Evans 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 40-80 23-28 115.

PORTLAND (105)

Harkless 3-8 1-2 7, Aminu 3-8 2-2 9, Nurkic 8-14 5-7 21, Lillard 14-23 6-7 40, McCollum 6-17 2-2 14, Layman 0-1 0-0 0, Collins 0-3 0-0 0, Leonard 2-4 0-0 4, Swanigan 0-0 0-0 0, Se.Curry 1-5 0-0 3, Turner 1-5 0-0 2, Baldwin IV 0-0 2-2 2, Stauskas 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 39-91 18-22 105.

Golden State 30 28 35 22—115
Portland 27 23 33 22—105

3-Point Goals_Golden State 12-25 (Thompson 4-5, Jerebko 2-3, Cook 2-3, St.Curry 2-8, Looney 1-1, Green 1-2, Evans 0-1, Durant 0-1, McKinnie 0-1), Portland 9-31 (Lillard 6-13, Se.Curry 1-2, Aminu 1-3, Stauskas 1-3, Layman 0-1, Leonard 0-1, Harkless 0-3, McCollum 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Golden State 42 (Green 9), Portland 46 (Nurkic 10). Assists_Golden State 27 (St.Curry 8), Portland 18 (Nurkic 7). Total Fouls_Golden State 18, Portland 17. Technicals_Green, Iguodala, Durant, Nurkic, Lillard, Portland coach Terry Stotts. Ejected_Iguodala. A_19,797 (19,393).

