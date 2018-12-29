Listen Live Sports

Watford grabs late equalizer in 1-1 draw with Newcastle

December 29, 2018 12:35 pm
 
WATFORD, England (AP) — Abdoulaye Doucoure came off the bench to score Watford’s late equalizer in a 1-1 draw against Newcastle in the Premier League on Saturday.

Salomon Rondon, back in Newcastle’s starting team after being on the bench at Liverpool on Wednesday, hustled Watford’s defense all match and his headed goal in the 29th put the visitors on course for a valuable victory in the fight for survival.

Doucoure, who came on as a 54th-minute substitute, headed Watford level off Gerard Deulofeu’s cross with eight minutes remaining. He missed a great chance to grab a winner in one of the last opportunities of the game at Vicarage Road.

The point moved Newcastle four points clear of the relegation zone.

More AP English soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/PremierLeague and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

