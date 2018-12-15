Watford holds off Cardiff 3-2 to end EPL 6-match winless run

WATFORD, England (AP) — Watford withstood a late rally from Cardiff to prevail 3-2 and end a six-match winless run in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Watford led 3-0 after 68 minutes after Gerard Deulofeu’s solo strike and curling efforts from Jose Holebas and Domingos Quina.

But Cardiff was grateful for goalkeeper Neil Etheridge and refused to submit, scoring twice in three minutes to set up a nervous finale.

Junior Hoilett struck from 25 yards after 80 minutes and Bobby Reid scrambled in a second, but Watford held on for its first win since late October.

Cardiff has one point from its last 10 Premier League away games.

