Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

WCHA Glance

December 9, 2018 11:31 am
 
1 min read
Share       
All Times EST
Overall
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
Minnesota St. 9 1 0 0 27 41 13 14 2 0
Michigan Tech 8 1 1 1 26 40 23 9 6 1
Bowling Green 6 2 2 2 22 26 19 11 3 3
Lake Superior St. 6 5 1 0 19 35 30 9 6 1
N. Michigan 6 4 0 0 18 22 17 7 10 0
Bemidji St. 5 4 1 0 16 24 24 7 7 2
Alaska 4 7 1 1 14 27 40 4 12 2
Ferris St. 2 7 1 0 7 28 40 4 11 1
Ala.-Huntsville 2 8 0 0 6 17 29 2 14 0
Alaska Anchorage 0 9 1 0 1 5 30 1 12 1

___

Friday’S Games

Bowling Green 3, Ferris St. 3, 3OT, BGSU wins shootout 1-0

N. Michigan 5, Michigan Tech 3

Bemidji St. 4, Ala.-Huntsville 0

Advertisement

Minnesota St. 4, Alaska Anchorage 1

Lake Superior St. 4, Alaska 1

Saturday’s Games

Bowling Green 4, Ferris St. 3, OT

Michigan Tech 3, N. Michigan 1

Ala.-Huntsville 4, Bemidji St. 2

Minnesota St. 6, Alaska Anchorage 0

Lake Superior St. 5, Alaska 2

Friday, Dec. 14

Ala.-Huntsville at Michigan Tech, 7:07 p.m.

Ferris St. at N. Michigan, 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota St. at Bowling Green, 7:37 p.m.

Alaska Anchorage at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 15

Ala.-Huntsville at Michigan Tech, 7:07 p.m.

Ferris St. at N. Michigan, 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota St. at Bowling Green, 7:37 p.m.

Alaska Anchorage at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 16

Lake Superior St. at US Under-18 Team, 2 p.m., exhibition

Friday, Dec. 28

Minnesota St. at Minn.-Duluth, 6:30 p.m.

Ala.-Huntsville at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Ferris St. at Minnesota, 8:07 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 29

Ala.-Huntsville vs. Northeastern at Burlington, Vt., 4 p.m.

Minnesota St. vs. Clarkson or Arizona St. at Glendale, Ariz., 6:30 or 9:30 p.m.

Ferris St. at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Alaska Anchorage at Omaha, 8:07 p.m.

Bemidji St. at Air Force, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 30

Michigan Tech vs. Michigan at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Lake Superior St. vs. Michigan St. at Detroit, 4 p.m.

Bemidji St. at Air Force, 7:05 p.m.

Windsor at Bowling Green, Noon, exhibition

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|18 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|20 GovConnects Education Series: Taking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines repair community water pipe in Honduras

Today in History

1944: US approves end to internment of Japanese Americans