WCHA Glance

All Times EST Overall W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T Minnesota St. 9 1 0 0 27 41 13 14 2 0 Michigan Tech 8 1 1 1 26 40 23 9 6 1 Bowling Green 6 2 2 2 22 26 19 11 3 3 Lake Superior St. 6 5 1 0 19 35 30 9 6 1 N. Michigan 6 4 0 0 18 22 17 7 10 0 Bemidji St. 5 4 1 0 16 24 24 7 7 2 Alaska 4 7 1 1 14 27 40 4 12 2 Ferris St. 2 7 1 0 7 28 40 4 11 1 Ala.-Huntsville 2 8 0 0 6 17 29 2 14 0 Alaska Anchorage 0 9 1 0 1 5 30 1 12 1

Friday’S Games

Bowling Green 3, Ferris St. 3, 3OT, BGSU wins shootout 1-0

N. Michigan 5, Michigan Tech 3

Bemidji St. 4, Ala.-Huntsville 0

Minnesota St. 4, Alaska Anchorage 1

Lake Superior St. 4, Alaska 1

Saturday’s Games

Bowling Green 4, Ferris St. 3, OT

Michigan Tech 3, N. Michigan 1

Ala.-Huntsville 4, Bemidji St. 2

Minnesota St. 6, Alaska Anchorage 0

Lake Superior St. 5, Alaska 2

Friday, Dec. 14

Ala.-Huntsville at Michigan Tech, 7:07 p.m.

Ferris St. at N. Michigan, 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota St. at Bowling Green, 7:37 p.m.

Alaska Anchorage at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 15

Ala.-Huntsville at Michigan Tech, 7:07 p.m.

Ferris St. at N. Michigan, 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota St. at Bowling Green, 7:37 p.m.

Alaska Anchorage at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 16

Lake Superior St. at US Under-18 Team, 2 p.m., exhibition

Friday, Dec. 28

Minnesota St. at Minn.-Duluth, 6:30 p.m.

Ala.-Huntsville at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Ferris St. at Minnesota, 8:07 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 29

Ala.-Huntsville vs. Northeastern at Burlington, Vt., 4 p.m.

Minnesota St. vs. Clarkson or Arizona St. at Glendale, Ariz., 6:30 or 9:30 p.m.

Ferris St. at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Alaska Anchorage at Omaha, 8:07 p.m.

Bemidji St. at Air Force, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 30

Michigan Tech vs. Michigan at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Lake Superior St. vs. Michigan St. at Detroit, 4 p.m.

Bemidji St. at Air Force, 7:05 p.m.

Windsor at Bowling Green, Noon, exhibition

