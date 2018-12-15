WCHA Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Minnesota St.
|9
|2
|0
|0
|27
|42
|17
|14
|3
|0
|Michigan Tech
|8
|2
|1
|1
|26
|40
|24
|9
|7
|1
|Bowling Green
|7
|2
|2
|2
|25
|30
|20
|12
|3
|3
|N. Michigan
|7
|4
|0
|0
|21
|26
|18
|8
|10
|0
|Bemidji St.
|6
|4
|1
|0
|19
|29
|25
|8
|7
|2
|Lake Superior St.
|6
|5
|1
|0
|19
|35
|30
|9
|6
|1
|Alaska
|4
|7
|1
|1
|14
|27
|40
|4
|12
|2
|Ala.-Huntsville
|3
|8
|0
|0
|9
|18
|29
|3
|14
|0
|Ferris St.
|2
|8
|1
|0
|7
|29
|44
|4
|12
|1
|Alaska Anchorage
|0
|10
|1
|0
|1
|6
|35
|1
|13
|1
___
Ala.-Huntsville 1, Michigan Tech 0
N. Michigan 4, Ferris St. 1
Bowling Green 4, Minnesota St. 1
Bemidji St. 5, Alaska Anchorage 1
Ala.-Huntsville at Michigan Tech, 7:07 p.m.
Ferris St. at N. Michigan, 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota St. at Bowling Green, 7:37 p.m.
Alaska Anchorage at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.
Lake Superior St. at US Under-18, 2 p.m., exhibition
Minnesota St. at Minn.-Duluth, 6:30 p.m.
Ala.-Huntsville at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
Ferris St. at Minnesota, 8:07 p.m.
Ala.-Huntsville vs. Northeastern at Burlington, Vt., 4 p.m.
Minnesota St. vs. Clarkson or Arizona St. at Glendale, Ariz., 6:30 or 9:30 p.m.
Ferris St. at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Alaska Anchorage at Omaha, 8:07 p.m.
Bemidji St. at Air Force, 9:05 p.m.
Michigan Tech vs. Michigan at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Lake Superior St. vs. Michigan St. at Detroit, 4 p.m.
Bemidji St. at Air Force, 7:05 p.m.
Windsor at Bowling Green, Noon, exhibition
