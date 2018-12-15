WCHA Glance

All Times EST Overall W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T Minnesota St. 9 2 0 0 27 42 17 14 3 0 Michigan Tech 8 2 1 1 26 40 24 9 7 1 Bowling Green 7 2 2 2 25 30 20 12 3 3 N. Michigan 7 4 0 0 21 26 18 8 10 0 Bemidji St. 6 4 1 0 19 29 25 8 7 2 Lake Superior St. 6 5 1 0 19 35 30 9 6 1 Alaska 4 7 1 1 14 27 40 4 12 2 Ala.-Huntsville 3 8 0 0 9 18 29 3 14 0 Ferris St. 2 8 1 0 7 29 44 4 12 1 Alaska Anchorage 0 10 1 0 1 6 35 1 13 1

Friday’S Games

Ala.-Huntsville 1, Michigan Tech 0

N. Michigan 4, Ferris St. 1

Bowling Green 4, Minnesota St. 1

Bemidji St. 5, Alaska Anchorage 1

Saturday’s Games

Ala.-Huntsville at Michigan Tech, 7:07 p.m.

Ferris St. at N. Michigan, 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota St. at Bowling Green, 7:37 p.m.

Alaska Anchorage at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Game

Lake Superior St. at US Under-18, 2 p.m., exhibition

Friday, Dec. 28

Minnesota St. at Minn.-Duluth, 6:30 p.m.

Ala.-Huntsville at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Ferris St. at Minnesota, 8:07 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 29

Ala.-Huntsville vs. Northeastern at Burlington, Vt., 4 p.m.

Minnesota St. vs. Clarkson or Arizona St. at Glendale, Ariz., 6:30 or 9:30 p.m.

Ferris St. at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Alaska Anchorage at Omaha, 8:07 p.m.

Bemidji St. at Air Force, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 30

Michigan Tech vs. Michigan at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Lake Superior St. vs. Michigan St. at Detroit, 4 p.m.

Bemidji St. at Air Force, 7:05 p.m.

Windsor at Bowling Green, Noon, exhibition

