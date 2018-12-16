WCHA Glance

All Times EST Overall W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T Michigan Tech 9 2 1 1 29 42 25 10 7 1 Bowling Green 8 2 2 2 28 34 21 13 3 3 Minnesota St. 9 3 0 0 27 43 21 14 4 0 N. Michigan 8 4 0 0 24 30 20 9 10 0 Bemidji St. 6 5 1 0 19 30 27 8 8 2 Lake Superior St. 6 5 1 0 19 35 30 9 6 1 Alaska 4 7 1 1 14 27 40 4 12 2 Ala.-Huntsville 3 9 0 0 9 19 31 3 15 0 Ferris St. 2 9 1 0 7 31 48 4 13 1 Alaska Anchorage 1 10 1 0 4 8 36 2 13 1

Friday’S Games

Ala.-Huntsville 1, Michigan Tech 0

N. Michigan 4, Ferris St. 1

Bowling Green 4, Minnesota St. 1

Bemidji St. 5, Alaska Anchorage 1

Saturday’s Games

Michigan Tech 2, Ala.-Huntsville 1, OT

N. Michigan 4, Ferris St. 2

Bowling Green 4, Minnesota St. 1

Alaska Anchorage 2, Bemidji St. 1, OT

Sunday’s Game

Lake Superior St. 7, US Under-18 3, exhibition

Friday, Dec. 28

Minnesota St. at Minn.-Duluth, 6:30 p.m.

Ala.-Huntsville at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Ferris St. at Minnesota, 8:07 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 29

Ala.-Huntsville vs. Northeastern at Burlington, Vt., 4 p.m.

Minnesota St. vs. Clarkson or Arizona St. at Glendale, Ariz., 6:30 or 9:30 p.m.

Ferris St. at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Alaska Anchorage at Omaha, 8:07 p.m.

Bemidji St. at Air Force, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 30

Michigan Tech vs. Michigan at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Lake Superior St. vs. Michigan St. at Detroit, 4 p.m.

Bemidji St. at Air Force, 7:05 p.m.

Windsor at Bowling Green, Noon, exhibition

