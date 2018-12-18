Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

WCHA Glance

December 18, 2018 12:24 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times EST
Overall
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
Michigan Tech 9 2 1 1 29 42 25 10 7 1
Bowling Green 8 2 2 2 28 34 21 13 3 3
Minnesota St. 9 3 0 0 27 43 21 14 4 0
N. Michigan 8 4 0 0 24 30 20 9 10 0
Bemidji St. 6 5 1 0 19 30 27 8 8 2
Lake Superior St. 6 5 1 0 19 35 30 9 6 1
Alaska 4 7 1 1 14 27 40 4 12 2
Ala.-Huntsville 3 9 0 0 9 19 31 3 15 0
Ferris St. 2 9 1 0 7 31 48 4 13 1
Alaska Anchorage 1 10 1 0 4 8 36 2 13 1

___

Friday, Dec. 28

Minnesota St. at Minn.-Duluth, 6:30 p.m.

Ala.-Huntsville at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Ferris St. at Minnesota, 8:07 p.m.

Advertisement
Saturday, Dec. 29

Ala.-Huntsville vs. Northeastern at Burlington, Vt., 4 p.m.

Minnesota St. vs. Clarkson or Arizona St. at Glendale, Ariz., 6:30 or 9:30 p.m.

Ferris St. at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Alaska Anchorage at Omaha, 8:07 p.m.

Bemidji St. at Air Force, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 30

Michigan Tech vs. Michigan at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Lake Superior St. vs. Michigan St. at Detroit, 4 p.m.

Bemidji St. at Air Force, 7:05 p.m.

Windsor at Bowling Green, Noon, exhibition

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

The USO brightens the holidays for servicemen in Iraq

Today in History

1968: Apollo 8 returns to Earth