WCHA Glance

December 26, 2018 10:15 am
 
All Times EST
Overall
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
Michigan Tech 9 2 1 1 29 42 25 10 7 1
Bowling Green 8 2 2 2 28 34 21 13 3 3
Minnesota St. 9 3 0 0 27 43 21 14 4 0
N. Michigan 8 4 0 0 24 30 20 9 10 0
Bemidji St. 6 5 1 0 19 30 27 8 8 2
Lake Superior St. 6 5 1 0 19 35 30 9 6 1
Alaska 4 7 1 1 14 27 40 4 12 2
Ala.-Huntsville 3 9 0 0 9 19 31 3 15 0
Ferris St. 2 9 1 0 7 31 48 4 13 1
Alaska Anchorage 1 10 1 0 4 8 36 2 13 1

___

Friday’s Games

Minnesota St. at Minn.-Duluth, 6:30 p.m.

Ala.-Huntsville at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Ferris St. at Minnesota, 8:07 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Ala.-Huntsville vs. Northeastern at Burlington, Vt., 4 p.m.

Minnesota St. vs. Clarkson or Arizona St. at Glendale, Ariz., 6:30 or 9:30 p.m.

Ferris St. at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Alaska Anchorage at Omaha, 8:07 p.m.

Bemidji St. at Air Force, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Michigan Tech vs. Michigan at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Lake Superior St. vs. Michigan St. at Detroit, 4 p.m.

Bemidji St. at Air Force, 7:05 p.m.

Windsor at Bowling Green, Noon, exhibition

