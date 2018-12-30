Listen Live Sports

Webster scores 22 as W. Illinois wins Summit opener 78-60.

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Kobe Webster scored 22 points with four assists, leading five players into double-digit scoring and Western Illinois won its Summit League opener, toppling Denver 78-60 on Sunday.

Ben Pyle scored 15 points for Western Illinois (6-9, 1-0). C.J. Duff and Jordan Hughes 11 each and Isaac Johnson 10. Hughes also pulled down 11 rebounds for his first career double-double.

Ade Murkey led the Pioneers (5-11, 0-2) with 13 points, Ronnie Harrell, Jr. added 10 with nine rebounds. Denver has lost three straight.

After some early back-and-forth had Denver ahead 22-20 after a David Nzekwesi layup, Duff scored two from the foul line to tie, and Webster followed with a layup off a turnover for a 24-21 Western Illinois lead.

The Leathernecks never trailed again and led by as many as 23, outscoring the Pioneers 46-24 in the paint and adding 20 points off 12 Denver turnovers.

