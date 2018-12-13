Wednesday’s College Basketball

EAST

Boston College 82, Columbia 73

Fairleigh Dickinson 93, Army 84

Hartford 91, Bryant 74

Advertisement

Rider 81, Norfolk St. 71

Stony Brook 83, LIU Brooklyn 79

Temple 65, UMass 63

SOUTH

Clayton St. 75, Lenoir-Rhyne 74

Georgia St. 95, Chattanooga 88

LeMoyne-Owen 66, Fisk 44

Louisville 72, Lipscomb 68

Mississippi 69, SE Louisiana 47

Presbyterian 103, VMI 70

UNC Greensboro 77, Coppin St. 54

MIDWEST

DePaul 104, Chicago St. 70

IUPUI 116, Indiana-Northwest 79

Murray St. 80, S. Illinois 52

South Dakota 78, Bellevue 52

Wichita St. 69, Jacksonville St. 65

SOUTHWEST

Houston 82, LSU 76

Texas Tech 79, Northwestern St. 44

FAR WEST

BYU 85, Portland St. 66

Boise St. 67, Alabama St. 57

Oregon 65, San Diego 55

San Diego St. 99, CS Dominguez Hills 46

EXHIBITION

Troy 88, Carver 43

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.