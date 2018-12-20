Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Annapolis 77, Mt. Hebron 69
Archbishop Curley 44, Indian Creek 40
Atholton 48, Glen Burnie 44
Boys Latin 65, Cristo Rey Jesuit 42
Broadneck 52, Centennial 42
C. Milton Wright 65, Western STES 54
Calvert 78, La Plata 47
Central 71, Dunbar 56
Century 78, Manchester Valley 52
Damascus 64, Urbana 51
Dulaney 90, Towson 56
Dundalk 54, Catonsville 35
Eastern Tech 65, Carver Arts & Tech 40
Georgetown Day School, D.C. 52, Sandy Spring Friends 50
Gilman 69, Calvert Hall College 66
Glenelg 66, South River 58
Hammond 58, Harwood Southern 56
Hancock 68, West Virginia School for the Deaf, W.Va. 36
Harford Tech 65, Aberdeen 52
Howard 57, Northeast – AA 55
Huntingtown 68, Lackey 66
Lansdowne 69, Owings Mills 67
Leonardtown 64, McDonough 38
Long Reach 58, Severna Park 48
Loyola 68, Pallotti 61, OT
Marriotts Ridge 77, Pasadena Chesapeake 46
Meade 71, Oakland Mills 65
North Point 85, Chopticon 46
Parkville 65, Perry Hall 58
Reservoir 75, Old Mill 68
River Hill 63, North County 45
St. Charles 70, Northern – Cal 47
St. Frances 52, Glenelg CS 45
St. John’s, D.C. 79, Rock Creek Christian Academy 67
St. Mary’s 58, Chapelgate 50
Thomas Stone 80, Patuxent 33
Washington Waldorf 43, Model School for the Deaf, D.C. 36
Westlake 60, Great Mills 52
Wilde Lake 85, Arundel 58
Williamsport 78, Clear Spring 32
Winters Mill 45, Hedgesville, W.Va. 42
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Friendship-Edison, D.C. vs. Potomac, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Annapolis 33, Wilde Lake 31
Arundel 60, Glenelg 38
Baltimore Chesapeake 66, Coppin Academy 64
Calvert 66, La Plata 30
Catonsville 77, Dundalk 12
Centennial 48, Broadneck 42
Delmar, Del. 51, Salisbury Christian School 26
Dulaney 57, Towson 44
Great Mills 57, Westlake 46
Hammond 84, Northeast – AA 42
Howard 60, Meade 45
Huntingtown 66, Lackey 24
Lansdowne 47, Owings Mills 5
Leonardtown 72, McDonogh School 8
Loch Raven 50, Mercy 25
Manchester Valley 56, Century 33
Marriotts Ridge 58, Glen Burnie 30
Model School for the Deaf, D.C. 34, Washington Waldorf 18
Mt. De Sales Academy 75, Western STES 50
Mt. Hebron 57, North County 35
North Point 53, Chopticon 38
Oakland Mills 58, Severna Park 38
Old Mill 68, Long Reach 52
Pasadena Chesapeake 58, Atholton 48
Patuxent 53, Thomas Stone 27
Perry Hall 51, Parkville 39
River Hill 54, Harwood Southern 26
South River 49, Reservoir 43
St. Charles 66, Northern – Cal 43
Takoma Academy 69, Theodore Roosevelt, D.C. 43
Williamsport 49, Clear Spring 22
Tournament of Champions=
Clare Droesch=
New Hope Academy 64, Sanford, Del. 43
Windward, Calif. 61, Riverdale Baptist 43
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
