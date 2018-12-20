Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Annapolis 77, Mt. Hebron 69

Archbishop Curley 44, Indian Creek 40

Atholton 48, Glen Burnie 44

Boys Latin 65, Cristo Rey Jesuit 42

Broadneck 52, Centennial 42

C. Milton Wright 65, Western STES 54

Calvert 78, La Plata 47

Central 71, Dunbar 56

Century 78, Manchester Valley 52

Damascus 64, Urbana 51

Dulaney 90, Towson 56

Dundalk 54, Catonsville 35

Eastern Tech 65, Carver Arts & Tech 40

Georgetown Day School, D.C. 52, Sandy Spring Friends 50

Gilman 69, Calvert Hall College 66

Glenelg 66, South River 58

Hammond 58, Harwood Southern 56

Hancock 68, West Virginia School for the Deaf, W.Va. 36

Harford Tech 65, Aberdeen 52

Howard 57, Northeast – AA 55

Huntingtown 68, Lackey 66

Lansdowne 69, Owings Mills 67

Leonardtown 64, McDonough 38

Long Reach 58, Severna Park 48

Loyola 68, Pallotti 61, OT

Marriotts Ridge 77, Pasadena Chesapeake 46

Meade 71, Oakland Mills 65

North Point 85, Chopticon 46

Parkville 65, Perry Hall 58

Reservoir 75, Old Mill 68

River Hill 63, North County 45

St. Charles 70, Northern – Cal 47

St. Frances 52, Glenelg CS 45

St. John’s, D.C. 79, Rock Creek Christian Academy 67

St. Mary’s 58, Chapelgate 50

Thomas Stone 80, Patuxent 33

Washington Waldorf 43, Model School for the Deaf, D.C. 36

Westlake 60, Great Mills 52

Wilde Lake 85, Arundel 58

Williamsport 78, Clear Spring 32

Winters Mill 45, Hedgesville, W.Va. 42

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Friendship-Edison, D.C. vs. Potomac, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Annapolis 33, Wilde Lake 31

Arundel 60, Glenelg 38

Baltimore Chesapeake 66, Coppin Academy 64

Calvert 66, La Plata 30

Catonsville 77, Dundalk 12

Centennial 48, Broadneck 42

Delmar, Del. 51, Salisbury Christian School 26

Dulaney 57, Towson 44

Great Mills 57, Westlake 46

Hammond 84, Northeast – AA 42

Howard 60, Meade 45

Huntingtown 66, Lackey 24

Lansdowne 47, Owings Mills 5

Leonardtown 72, McDonogh School 8

Loch Raven 50, Mercy 25

Manchester Valley 56, Century 33

Marriotts Ridge 58, Glen Burnie 30

Model School for the Deaf, D.C. 34, Washington Waldorf 18

Mt. De Sales Academy 75, Western STES 50

Mt. Hebron 57, North County 35

North Point 53, Chopticon 38

Oakland Mills 58, Severna Park 38

Old Mill 68, Long Reach 52

Pasadena Chesapeake 58, Atholton 48

Patuxent 53, Thomas Stone 27

Perry Hall 51, Parkville 39

River Hill 54, Harwood Southern 26

South River 49, Reservoir 43

St. Charles 66, Northern – Cal 43

Takoma Academy 69, Theodore Roosevelt, D.C. 43

Williamsport 49, Clear Spring 22

Tournament of Champions=

Clare Droesch=

New Hope Academy 64, Sanford, Del. 43

Windward, Calif. 61, Riverdale Baptist 43

