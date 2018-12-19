Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 56, Richlands 55

Albemarle 57, Western Albemarle 37

Armstrong 68, St. Christopher’s 62

Bland County 59, Chilhowie 47

Bluestone 58, Amelia County 50

Broad Run 81, County Christian 71

Carver Academy 57, Cumberland 23

Collegiate-Richmond 55, Douglas Freeman 53

Dominion 59, Loudoun County 56

East Rockingham 76, Buffalo Gap 43

FS Northside, Ark. 61, Staunton River 50

George Wythe-Wytheville 63, Carroll County 39

Hampton Roads 49, StoneBridge Christian 43

Heritage-Lynchburg 66, Dan River 51

Highland Springs 73, George Wythe-Richmond 43

Hopewell 65, Blue Ridge Christian 60

Huguenot 88, Trinity Episcopal 85

James Robinson 57, T.C. Williams 53

John Battle 71, Ridgeview 57

Lee-Davis 87, Mills Godwin 78

Martinsville 59, Liberty-Bedford 35

Nelson County 68, Rappahannock 66

New Covenant 83, Veritas 50

Northumberland 66, Middlesex 33

Oak Hill Academy 96, Olive Branch, Miss. 59

Page County 91, Wilson Memorial 77

Potomac Falls 65, Freedom (South Riding) 58

R.E. Lee-Staunton 67, Fort Defiance 43

Randolph Henry 66, Bassett 50

Rappahannock 51, Mountain View 49

Rappahannock County 68, Nelson County 66

Riverheads 51, Luray 36

Sherando 63, Brentsville 38

Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 71, Chantilly 56

Stuarts Draft 86, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 42

Washington & Lee 76, King & Queen 71

William Campbell 69, Brookville 59

William Monroe 51, Madison County 46

Woodgrove 52, Park View-Sterling 33

City of Palms Classic=

McEachern, Ga. 59, Paul VI 52

Tiger Holiday Classic=

Henrico 81, Dinwiddie 67

J.R. Tucker 55, Clover Hill 52

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Greenbrier East, W.Va. vs. Radford, ppd. to Jan 28th.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 59, Richlands 31

Alleghany 64, E.C. Glass 51

Amelia County 51, Bluestone 6

Amherst County 50, Buckingham County 39

Auburn 43, Grayson County 41

Brentsville 37, Sherando 20

Chilhowie 68, Bland County 44

Collegiate-Richmond 53, Central Virginia Home School 46

Cosby 93, Hermitage 27

Courtland 51, Colonial Beach 9

Deep Run 52, Henrico 38

Dominion 44, Loudoun County 39

Eastern View 72, Highland-Warrenton 54

Fort Defiance 59, R.E. Lee-Staunton 26

Freedom (South Riding) 54, Potomac Falls 36

Giles 58, Graham 53

Great Bridge 49, Booker T. Washington 42

Greensville County 59, Brunswick Academy 36

Gretna 61, Liberty-Bedford 16

Hampton Roads 50, StoneBridge Christian 24

Heritage-Lynchburg 63, Dan River 50

Highland Springs 54, Steward School 25

J.I. Burton 45, Twin Valley 39

J.R. Tucker 54, John Marshall 41

Jefferson Forest 56, Appomattox 37

Langley 44, Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 40

Luray 53, Riverheads 51

Mills Godwin 52, Lee-Davis 24

Monacan 72, Varina 48

Northside 62, Staunton River 29

Oakton 54, Battlefield 47

Page County 60, Wilson Memorial 53

Ridgeview 68, John Battle 24

Stuarts Draft 56, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 34

Thomas Dale 62, Dinwiddie 57

Tidewater Academy 46, Walsingham Academy 44

Trinity Episcopal 66, Hanover 27

Western Albemarle 40, Albemarle 37

William Byrd 59, Bassett 27

Woodgrove 65, Park View-Sterling 43

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cumberland vs. Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot, ccd.

___

