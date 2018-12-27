Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Boys Latin 79, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 67
Dunbar 56, Crisfield 43
Dundalk 62, Howard 49
Holy Spirit, N.J. 64, Mergenthaler 59
Howard 64, Fallston 56
Kings Christian 64, Salisbury 56
Patterson 82, Oakdale 62
Patterson Mill 86, Walkersville 75
St. Charles 67, Caravel Academy, Del. 45
Governor’s Challenge=
Bracket 1=
Tallwood, Va. 54, Stephen Decatur 38
Bracket 2=
Snow Hill 80, Indian River, Va. 53
Bracket 6=
Kempsville, Va. 66, Queen Annes County 40
Bracket 7=
Arcadia, Va. 55, Washington 46
Bracket 8=
Edmondson-Westside 70, Georgetown Day School, D.C. 40
Wagner, N.Y. 61, James M. Bennett 47
Bracket 9=
Archbishop Curley 57, Linganore 55
Friendship-Edison, D.C. 62, Parkside 52
Henrico Holiday Hoops=
Pikesville 51, Deep Run, Va. 49
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Linganore 57, Wicomico 47
Governor’s Challenge=
Kempsville, Va. 66, Gaithersburg 45
Bracket 1=
Kings Christian 60, Snow Hill 4
Worcester Prep School 61, Thomas Stone 24
Bracket 3=
St. Charles 52, Parkside 46
Walkersville 38, Bethesda 33
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.