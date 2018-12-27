Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Wednesday’s Scores

December 27, 2018 12:04 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Boys Latin 79, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 67

Dunbar 56, Crisfield 43

Dundalk 62, Howard 49

Advertisement

Holy Spirit, N.J. 64, Mergenthaler 59

Howard 64, Fallston 56

Kings Christian 64, Salisbury 56

Patterson 82, Oakdale 62

Patterson Mill 86, Walkersville 75

St. Charles 67, Caravel Academy, Del. 45

Governor’s Challenge=

Bracket 1=

Tallwood, Va. 54, Stephen Decatur 38

Bracket 2=

Snow Hill 80, Indian River, Va. 53

Bracket 6=

Kempsville, Va. 66, Queen Annes County 40

Bracket 7=

Arcadia, Va. 55, Washington 46

Bracket 8=

Edmondson-Westside 70, Georgetown Day School, D.C. 40

Wagner, N.Y. 61, James M. Bennett 47

Bracket 9=

Archbishop Curley 57, Linganore 55

Friendship-Edison, D.C. 62, Parkside 52

Henrico Holiday Hoops=

Pikesville 51, Deep Run, Va. 49

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Linganore 57, Wicomico 47

Governor’s Challenge=

Kempsville, Va. 66, Gaithersburg 45

Bracket 1=

Kings Christian 60, Snow Hill 4

Worcester Prep School 61, Thomas Stone 24

Bracket 3=

St. Charles 52, Parkside 46

Walkersville 38, Bethesda 33

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 GEOINT Community Job Fair
1|7 NCSE 2019
1|8 Small Business Breakfast
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sunset from the flight deck

Today in History

1961: US severs diplomatic relations with Cuba