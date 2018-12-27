Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Boys Latin 79, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 67

Dunbar 56, Crisfield 43

Dundalk 62, Howard 49

Holy Spirit, N.J. 64, Mergenthaler 59

Howard 64, Fallston 56

Kings Christian 64, Salisbury 56

Patterson 82, Oakdale 62

Patterson Mill 86, Walkersville 75

St. Charles 67, Caravel Academy, Del. 45

Governor’s Challenge=

Bracket 1=

Tallwood, Va. 54, Stephen Decatur 38

Bracket 2=

Snow Hill 80, Indian River, Va. 53

Bracket 6=

Kempsville, Va. 66, Queen Annes County 40

Bracket 7=

Arcadia, Va. 55, Washington 46

Bracket 8=

Edmondson-Westside 70, Georgetown Day School, D.C. 40

Wagner, N.Y. 61, James M. Bennett 47

Bracket 9=

Archbishop Curley 57, Linganore 55

Friendship-Edison, D.C. 62, Parkside 52

Henrico Holiday Hoops=

Pikesville 51, Deep Run, Va. 49

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Linganore 57, Wicomico 47

Governor’s Challenge=

Kempsville, Va. 66, Gaithersburg 45

Bracket 1=

Kings Christian 60, Snow Hill 4

Worcester Prep School 61, Thomas Stone 24

Bracket 3=

St. Charles 52, Parkside 46

Walkersville 38, Bethesda 33

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

