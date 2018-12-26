Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Va. Episcopal 61, Concord Cannon, N.C. 55

Glory Days Tournament=

Bishop Ireton 63, Green Run 60

John Champe 78, Virginia Beach Friends School 69

Lake Braddock 107, C.D. Hylton 67

Mills Godwin 67, Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 57

Governor’s Challenge=

Bracket 1=

Tallwood 54, Stephen Decatur, Md. 38

Bracket 2=

Snow Hill, Md. 80, Indian River 53

Bracket 6=

Kempsville 66, Queen Annes County, Md. 40

Bracket 7=

Arcadia 55, Washington, Md. 46

Grand Home Furnishings Holiday Classic=

Central Wise 43, Lebanon 25

Chilhowie 64, Virginia High 63

Eastside 88, Ridgeview 59

Northwood 83, Rye Cove 62

Henrico Holiday Hoops=

Atlee 74, Monacan 60

Henrico 78, T.C. Williams 75

Hermitage 66, Thomas Dale 62

Pikesville, Md. 51, Deep Run 49

Joe A. Ellis Holiday Classic=

Peninsula Catholic 68, Sussex Central 40

Surry County 72, Bruton 43

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Martinsville 70, Eden Morehead, N.C. 32

Mount Airy, N.C. 52, Salem 42

Galax Christmas Tournament=

East Bend Forbush, N.C. 61, Grayson County 18

Pulaski County 53, Galax 43

Governor’s Challenge=

Kempsville 66, Gaithersburg, Md. 45

Joe A. Ellis Holiday Classic=

Lancaster 51, Nottoway 46

Surry County 63, Bruton 11

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

