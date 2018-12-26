Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Va. Episcopal 61, Concord Cannon, N.C. 55
Glory Days Tournament=
Bishop Ireton 63, Green Run 60
John Champe 78, Virginia Beach Friends School 69
Lake Braddock 107, C.D. Hylton 67
Mills Godwin 67, Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 57
Governor’s Challenge=
Bracket 1=
Tallwood 54, Stephen Decatur, Md. 38
Bracket 2=
Snow Hill, Md. 80, Indian River 53
Bracket 6=
Kempsville 66, Queen Annes County, Md. 40
Bracket 7=
Arcadia 55, Washington, Md. 46
Grand Home Furnishings Holiday Classic=
Central Wise 43, Lebanon 25
Chilhowie 64, Virginia High 63
Eastside 88, Ridgeview 59
Northwood 83, Rye Cove 62
Henrico Holiday Hoops=
Atlee 74, Monacan 60
Henrico 78, T.C. Williams 75
Hermitage 66, Thomas Dale 62
Pikesville, Md. 51, Deep Run 49
Joe A. Ellis Holiday Classic=
Peninsula Catholic 68, Sussex Central 40
Surry County 72, Bruton 43
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Martinsville 70, Eden Morehead, N.C. 32
Mount Airy, N.C. 52, Salem 42
Galax Christmas Tournament=
East Bend Forbush, N.C. 61, Grayson County 18
Pulaski County 53, Galax 43
Governor’s Challenge=
Kempsville 66, Gaithersburg, Md. 45
Joe A. Ellis Holiday Classic=
Lancaster 51, Nottoway 46
Surry County 63, Bruton 11
