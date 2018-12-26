Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Wednesday’s Scores

December 26, 2018 10:13 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Va. Episcopal 61, Concord Cannon, N.C. 55

Glory Days Tournament=

Bishop Ireton 63, Green Run 60

Advertisement

John Champe 78, Virginia Beach Friends School 69

Lake Braddock 107, C.D. Hylton 67

Mills Godwin 67, Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 57

Governor’s Challenge=

Bracket 1=

Tallwood 54, Stephen Decatur, Md. 38

Bracket 2=

Snow Hill, Md. 80, Indian River 53

Bracket 6=

Kempsville 66, Queen Annes County, Md. 40

Bracket 7=

Arcadia 55, Washington, Md. 46

Grand Home Furnishings Holiday Classic=

Central Wise 43, Lebanon 25

Chilhowie 64, Virginia High 63

Eastside 88, Ridgeview 59

Northwood 83, Rye Cove 62

Henrico Holiday Hoops=

Atlee 74, Monacan 60

Henrico 78, T.C. Williams 75

Hermitage 66, Thomas Dale 62

Pikesville, Md. 51, Deep Run 49

Joe A. Ellis Holiday Classic=

Peninsula Catholic 68, Sussex Central 40

Surry County 72, Bruton 43

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Martinsville 70, Eden Morehead, N.C. 32

Mount Airy, N.C. 52, Salem 42

Galax Christmas Tournament=

East Bend Forbush, N.C. 61, Grayson County 18

Pulaski County 53, Galax 43

Governor’s Challenge=

Kempsville 66, Gaithersburg, Md. 45

Joe A. Ellis Holiday Classic=

Lancaster 51, Nottoway 46

Surry County 63, Bruton 11

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 GEOINT Community Job Fair
1|7 NCSE 2019
1|8 Small Business Breakfast
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sunset from the flight deck

Today in History

1961: US severs diplomatic relations with Cuba