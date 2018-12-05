Listen Live Sports

Wednesday’s Scores

December 5, 2018 10:57 pm
 
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Dematha 81, St. Mary’s 47

Digital Harbor def. Baltimore Poly, forfeit

Mt. St. Joseph’s 93, Gilman 50

Perkiomen School, Pa. 80, West Nottingham 65

Severn 78, St. Peter and Paul 22

St. Frances 57, St. Maria Goretti 52

Worcester Prep School 48, Delmarva Christian, Del. 33

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Hereford vs. North Harford, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Easton 54, Col. Richardson 7

North Caroline 55, Crisfield 37

Worcester Prep School 38, Delmarva Christian, Del. 31

