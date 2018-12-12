Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Annapolis Area Christian 56, Loyola 53

Atholton 87, Howard 52

Bel Air 43, Rising Sun 25

Broadneck 81, St. Mary’s 66

Bullis 78, Urbana 43

Centennial 69, Mt. Hebron 44

Century 58, Hereford 32

Chopticon 70, La Plata 58

Delmarva Christian, Del. 42, Salisbury Christian School 24

DuVal 57, Chesapeake Math and IT Academy 17

Dulaney 92, Catonsville 37

Franklin 79, Dundalk 77

Friendship-Edison, D.C. 56, Westlake 50

Hammond 49, River Hill 47

Huntingtown 61, McDonough 37

Indian Creek 60, Patterson Mill 48

Lackey 72, Patuxent 35

Leonardtown 63, Kings Christian 54

Loch Raven 58, Eastern Tech 46

Mt. St. Joseph’s 60, Glenelg CS 41

North Point 60, Crossland 47

Northwood 82, Wheaton 64

Oakland Mills 63, Glenelg 60

Perry Hall 54, Northern Garrett 47

Reginald Lewis 56, Northeast – AA 55

Reservoir 62, Long Reach 57

Severn 45, Saint Paul’s Boys 36

St. Thomas More Academy, Del. 62, Holly Grove 17

Thomas Johnson 69, Watkins Mill 59

Thomas Stone 75, Annapolis 74

Tuscarora 80, Winters Mill 34

Wilde Lake 67, Marriotts Ridge 62

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baltimore Chesapeake 64, Patapsco 17

Bishop Ireton, Va. 60, Wise 54

Bishop Walsh 44, Hancock 37

Capitol Christian Academy 52, St. Stephens-St. Agnes, Va. 43

Catonsville 63, Dulaney 45

Centennial 69, Mt. Hebron 44

Chopticon 61, La Plata 27

Delmarva Christian, Del. 53, Salisbury Christian School 12

Dunbar 42, Milford Mill 41

Franklin 88, Dundalk 6

Frederick Douglass 63, Harwood Southern 32

Hammond 53, River Hill 49

Howard 64, Atholton 52

Kenwood 45, Sparrows Point 28

Loch Raven 66, Eastern Tech 27

Mt. Carmel 54, Maryvale 32

Mt. De Sales Academy 64, Mercy 21

Northeast – AA 80, Reginald Lewis 13

Northwood 43, Wheaton 30

Oakland Mills 56, Glenelg 18

Patuxent 58, Lackey 56

Reservoir 59, Long Reach 51

Roland Park Country 61, McDonogh School 57

St. Thomas More Academy, Del. 59, Holly Grove 4

Thomas Johnson 52, Watkins Mill 15

Walkersville 57, Liberty 55

