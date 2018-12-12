Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Annapolis Area Christian 56, Loyola 53
Atholton 87, Howard 52
Bel Air 43, Rising Sun 25
Broadneck 81, St. Mary’s 66
Bullis 78, Urbana 43
Centennial 69, Mt. Hebron 44
Century 58, Hereford 32
Chopticon 70, La Plata 58
Delmarva Christian, Del. 42, Salisbury Christian School 24
DuVal 57, Chesapeake Math and IT Academy 17
Dulaney 92, Catonsville 37
Franklin 79, Dundalk 77
Friendship-Edison, D.C. 56, Westlake 50
Hammond 49, River Hill 47
Huntingtown 61, McDonough 37
Indian Creek 60, Patterson Mill 48
Lackey 72, Patuxent 35
Leonardtown 63, Kings Christian 54
Loch Raven 58, Eastern Tech 46
Mt. St. Joseph’s 60, Glenelg CS 41
North Point 60, Crossland 47
Northwood 82, Wheaton 64
Oakland Mills 63, Glenelg 60
Perry Hall 54, Northern Garrett 47
Reginald Lewis 56, Northeast – AA 55
Reservoir 62, Long Reach 57
Severn 45, Saint Paul’s Boys 36
St. Thomas More Academy, Del. 62, Holly Grove 17
Thomas Johnson 69, Watkins Mill 59
Thomas Stone 75, Annapolis 74
Tuscarora 80, Winters Mill 34
Wilde Lake 67, Marriotts Ridge 62
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baltimore Chesapeake 64, Patapsco 17
Bishop Ireton, Va. 60, Wise 54
Bishop Walsh 44, Hancock 37
Capitol Christian Academy 52, St. Stephens-St. Agnes, Va. 43
Catonsville 63, Dulaney 45
Centennial 69, Mt. Hebron 44
Chopticon 61, La Plata 27
Delmarva Christian, Del. 53, Salisbury Christian School 12
Dunbar 42, Milford Mill 41
Franklin 88, Dundalk 6
Frederick Douglass 63, Harwood Southern 32
Hammond 53, River Hill 49
Howard 64, Atholton 52
Kenwood 45, Sparrows Point 28
Loch Raven 66, Eastern Tech 27
Mt. Carmel 54, Maryvale 32
Mt. De Sales Academy 64, Mercy 21
Northeast – AA 80, Reginald Lewis 13
Northwood 43, Wheaton 30
Oakland Mills 56, Glenelg 18
Patuxent 58, Lackey 56
Reservoir 59, Long Reach 51
Roland Park Country 61, McDonogh School 57
St. Thomas More Academy, Del. 59, Holly Grove 4
Thomas Johnson 52, Watkins Mill 15
Walkersville 57, Liberty 55
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.