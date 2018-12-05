Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL National League

MIAMI MARLINS — Named Mel Stottlemyre Jr. pitching coach, Trey Hillman first base and infield coach and Jeff Livesey assistant hitting coach. Promoted Kevin Barr to strength and conditioning coach.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed TE Greg Olsen on injured reserve. Signed WR Mose Frazier from the practice squad.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Placed CB Quinton Dunbar, WR Trey Quinn and G Jonathan Cooper on injured reserve. Signed QB Josh Johnson, G Zac Kerin, C Demetrius Rhaney and DE Marcus Smith.

COLLEGE

NCAA — Placed Oregon on two years probation for violating rules related to the men’s and women’s basketball teams and the track and field program and suspended women’s basketball coach Kelly Graves two games. Fined the school $5,000 plus 1 percent of the men’s and women’s basketball budgets.

SOUTHERN CAL — Named Kliff Kingsbury offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

