Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

December 13, 2018 12:17 am
 
BASEBALL
American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with OF Gorkys Hernandez on a minor league contract.

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Named Dave Magadan hitting coach and Ron Gideon first base coach.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with OF Andrew McCutchen on a three-year contract.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Acquired RHP Tanner Rainey from the Cincinnati Reds for RHP Tanner Roark.

Frontier League

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Exercised options on Cs Bryan De La Rosa, Mason Brown and Karl Ellison; 3B Cody Lenahan; LHPs Nick Deeg, Brandon Maddern, LHP Octavio Mirabel and Jake Repavich; RHPs Branden Nunn, Logan Lombana, Justin Sinibaldi, Alex Romero, Sean Renzi, Kent Hasler and Luke Watts; UT Doug Trimble; 2B Aaron Nill; OFs Dalton Wheat and Terry McClure; 1B Kewby Meyer; and INFs Nick Roark and Derek Perry.

RIVER CITY RASCALS — Signed C Jason Agresti and OF Cody Livesay.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed LHP Connor Reed.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Signed 3B Taylor Schwaner. Exercised options on RHPs Steven Ridings, Geno Encina, Jordan Brink, Patrick Duester and Kyle Tinius; INFs Harrison Bragg, Kyle Davis, Chance Shephard, Cletis Avery, Jake Willsey, Stephen Lohr, Marc DiLeo and Max Dutto; OFs Luke Bonfield and Joe Duncan; and LHP Nick Durazo. Declined options on INF John Holland, C Daniel Comstock, 1B Anthony Critelli and RHPs James Carter and Kody Rock.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Phoenix F T.J. Warren $15,000 for directing inappropriate language toward a game official following ejection.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed RB Keith Ford and S Dean Marlowe from the practice squad and WR Tanner McEvoy, TE Kyle Carter and CB Josh Thornton to the practice squad.

CHICAGO BEARS — Placed DB Bryce Callahan on injured reserve. Signed DB Marcus Williams.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed DT Joshua Frazier, OL Jarron Jones and DE Jonathan Wynn to the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed OL Byron Bell on injured reserve. Signed G Nico Siragusa from Baltimore’s practice squad.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Signed WR Amba Etta-Tawo, LB Kennan Gilchrist and G Maurquice Shakir to the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed OL Jamil Demby from Detroit’s practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed C Jake Brendel on injured reserve. Signed OL Hroniss Grasu.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Released WR Brandon Marshall. Claimed TE Erick Swoope off waivers from Indianapolis.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed DT Woodrow Hamilton to the practice squad.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Placed LB Mychal Kendricks on injured reserve.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DL Evan Perrizo and DB Jimmy Pruitt.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled D Josh Mahura from San Diego (AHL). Assigned G Jared Coreau to San Diego.

CALGARY FLAMES — Assigned G Nick Schneider from Stockton (AHL) to Kansas City (ECHL).

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Placed F Jordan Staal on injured reserve. Recalled F Janne Kuokkanen from Charlotte (AHL). Assigned G Jeremy Helvig from Charlotte to Florida (ECHL).

EDMONTON OILERS — Recalled G Dylan Wells from Wichita (ECHL) to Bakersfield (AHL).

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Assigned F Patrick Bajkov from Springfield (AHL) to Manchester (ECHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Placed D Alec Martinez on injured reserve, retroactive to Saturday. Recalled D Daniel Brickley from Ontario (AHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Assigned F Jordan Kyrou to San Antonio (AHL).

American Hockey League

BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Recalled D Jared Wilson from Wichita (ECHL).

CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Assigned F Zach Nastasiuk to Florida (ECHL).

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Released F Alex Kile from a professional tryout agreement.

HERSHEY BEARS — Agreed to terms with D Steve Johnson on a professional tryout agreement.

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Recalled F Alex Krushelnyski from Reading (ECHL).

STOCKTON HEAT — Returned F Steve McParland to Idaho (ECHL). Assigned F Jordan Ernst to Kansas City (ECHL).

ECHL

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Signed F Jared Ross.

READING ROYALS — Traded D Adam Larkin to Greenville. Released G Joel Eisenhower as emergency backup.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Added G Jeff Jakaitis as emergency backup.

WICHITA THUNDER — Signed F Cam Reid.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

FC DALLAS — Traded M Victor Ulloa to Cincinnati for general allocation money.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed D Tim Parker to a multiyear contract.

ORLANDO DITY SC — Traded M Tony Rocha to New York City FC for a 2019 fourth-round draft pick.

COLLEGE

CAMPBELL — Announced the resignation of athletic director Bob Roller.

FLORIDA ATLANTIC — RB Devin Singletary will enter the NFL draft.

MEMPHIS — RB Darrell Henderson will enter the NFL draft.

MICHIGAN — Dismissed sophomore RB O’Maury Samuels from the football program.

SETON HALL — Named Ciara Crinion women’s soccer coach.

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE — Agreed to terms with football coach John Stiegelmeier on a five-year contract extension through the 2023 season.

SYRACUSE — Signed Dino Babers, football coach, to a contract extension.

