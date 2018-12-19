Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with C James McCann on a one-year contract.

DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Eduardo Paredes and Chris Smith and LHP Nick Ramirez on minor league contracts.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with OF Michael Brantley on a two-year contract.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Named Joe Garagiola Jr. special adviser to the president and CEO.

Advertisement

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Signed RHP Chris Dula to a minor league contract.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

SACRAMENTO KINGS — Assigned F Harry Giles to Stockton (NBAGL). Transferred F Troy Williams to Stockton.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released OL Justin Evans from the practice squad. Signed LB Pete Robertson and S Fish Smithson to the practice squad. Claimed WR Pharoh Cooper off waivers from the L.A. Rams.

BUFFALO SABRES — Placed F Patrik Berglund on unconditional waivers for the purpose of terminating his contract.

DENVER BRONCOS — Placed CB Chris Harris Jr. on injured reserve. Signed CB Craig Mager.

DETROIT LIONS — Placed RB Kerryon Johnson on injured reserve. Released G Salesi Uhatafe from the practice squad. Activated CB Jamal Agnew from injured reserve. Signed RB Justin Stockton to the practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed RB Frank Gore on injured reserve. Signed DT Kendrick Norton.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed DB Antonio Hamilton on injured reserve. Activated WR Cody Latimer from injured reserve.

NEW YORK JETS — Placed OT Brandon Shell on injured reserve. Claimed LB Emmanuel Lamur off waivers from Oakland.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed DT Jeremiah Ledbetter from the practice squad and DEs Farrington Huguenin and Alec James to the practice squad.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Placed CB Danny Johnson on injured reserve. Signed DB Jeremy Reaves from the practice squad and DB Jack Tocho to the practice squad.

Alliance of American Football

SAN DIEGO FLEET — Named Eric Allen defensive backs coach and Lamont Jordan running backs coach.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL — Fined St. Louis D Vince Dunn $1,942.20 for cross-checking Edmonton F Jujhar Khaira.

ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned G Adin Hill and F Conor Garland to Tucson (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Reassigned D Joel Hanley to Texas (AHL).

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Recalled D Devon Toews from Bridgeport (AHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Signed C Gabriel Fortier to a three-year, entry-level contract.

American Hockey League

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Signed F Steven Swavely to a professional tryout agreement.

HORSE RACING

NTRA — Named Alicia Wincze-Hughes director of communications.

OLYMPIC SPORTS

U.S. ANTI-DOPING AGENCY — Announced American gymnast Laura Zeng has accepted a six-month suspension for an anti-doping rule violation.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

LA GALAXY — Re-signed M Chris Pontius.

ORLANDO SC — Traded G Earl Edwards Jr. to D.C. United for a 2019 second-round draft pick.

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Traded D Keegan Rosenberry to Colorado for general and targeted allocation money.

United Soccer League

NEW MEXICO UNITED — Signed Fs David Estrada and Kevaughn Frater and G Ben Beaury.

COLLEGE

CHATTANOOGA — Named Rusty Wright football coach.

CLARKE — Named Marq Hicks men’s and women’s bowling coach.

MICHIGAN — LB Devin Bush will enter the NFL draft.

NEW MEXICO — Announced the contract of volleyball coach Jeff Nelson will not be renewed.

NORTH CAROLINA — Signed men’s basketball coach Roy Williams to an eight-year contract extension through the 2027-28 season.

YALE — Named Brendan Faherty women’s soccer coach.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.