Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with C James McCann on a one-year contract.
DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Eduardo Paredes and Chris Smith and LHP Nick Ramirez on minor league contracts.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with OF Michael Brantley on a two-year contract.
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Named Joe Garagiola Jr. special adviser to the president and CEO.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Signed RHP Chris Dula to a minor league contract.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
SACRAMENTO KINGS — Assigned F Harry Giles to Stockton (NBAGL). Transferred F Troy Williams to Stockton.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released OL Justin Evans from the practice squad. Signed LB Pete Robertson and S Fish Smithson to the practice squad. Claimed WR Pharoh Cooper off waivers from the L.A. Rams.
BUFFALO SABRES — Placed F Patrik Berglund on unconditional waivers for the purpose of terminating his contract.
DENVER BRONCOS — Placed CB Chris Harris Jr. on injured reserve. Signed CB Craig Mager.
DETROIT LIONS — Placed RB Kerryon Johnson on injured reserve. Released G Salesi Uhatafe from the practice squad. Activated CB Jamal Agnew from injured reserve. Signed RB Justin Stockton to the practice squad.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed RB Frank Gore on injured reserve. Signed DT Kendrick Norton.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed DB Antonio Hamilton on injured reserve. Activated WR Cody Latimer from injured reserve.
NEW YORK JETS — Placed OT Brandon Shell on injured reserve. Claimed LB Emmanuel Lamur off waivers from Oakland.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed DT Jeremiah Ledbetter from the practice squad and DEs Farrington Huguenin and Alec James to the practice squad.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Placed CB Danny Johnson on injured reserve. Signed DB Jeremy Reaves from the practice squad and DB Jack Tocho to the practice squad.
|Alliance of American Football
SAN DIEGO FLEET — Named Eric Allen defensive backs coach and Lamont Jordan running backs coach.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NHL — Fined St. Louis D Vince Dunn $1,942.20 for cross-checking Edmonton F Jujhar Khaira.
ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned G Adin Hill and F Conor Garland to Tucson (AHL).
DALLAS STARS — Reassigned D Joel Hanley to Texas (AHL).
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Recalled D Devon Toews from Bridgeport (AHL).
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Signed C Gabriel Fortier to a three-year, entry-level contract.
LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Signed F Steven Swavely to a professional tryout agreement.
NTRA — Named Alicia Wincze-Hughes director of communications.
U.S. ANTI-DOPING AGENCY — Announced American gymnast Laura Zeng has accepted a six-month suspension for an anti-doping rule violation.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
LA GALAXY — Re-signed M Chris Pontius.
ORLANDO SC — Traded G Earl Edwards Jr. to D.C. United for a 2019 second-round draft pick.
PHILADELPHIA UNION — Traded D Keegan Rosenberry to Colorado for general and targeted allocation money.
NEW MEXICO UNITED — Signed Fs David Estrada and Kevaughn Frater and G Ben Beaury.
CHATTANOOGA — Named Rusty Wright football coach.
CLARKE — Named Marq Hicks men’s and women’s bowling coach.
MICHIGAN — LB Devin Bush will enter the NFL draft.
NEW MEXICO — Announced the contract of volleyball coach Jeff Nelson will not be renewed.
NORTH CAROLINA — Signed men’s basketball coach Roy Williams to an eight-year contract extension through the 2027-28 season.
YALE — Named Brendan Faherty women’s soccer coach.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.