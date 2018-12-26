Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed OL Will House to the practice squad.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed QB Taylor Heinicke on injured reserve. Signed QB Garrett Gilbert.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed WR Brian Brown to the practice squad.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed DL Kenny Clark on injured reserve. Activated OL Alex Light from exempt status. Signed TE Evan Baylis to the practice squad.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Released QB Phillip Walker from the practice squad. Signed TE Erik Swoope to the practice squad.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed WR Steven Dunbar Jr. from the practice squad.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed LB Marquis Flowers. Signed WRs Carlos Henderson and ArDarius Stewart to the practice squad.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DB Jacob Firlotte and LB Otha Peters Jr.
|HOCKEY
|American Hockey League
AHL — Suspended Rochester F Yannick Veilleux and Hartford F Peter Holland two games and Cleveland F Brett Gallant and San Diego Fs Matt Berry and Corey Tropp one game.
