Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed OL Will House to the practice squad.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed QB Taylor Heinicke on injured reserve. Signed QB Garrett Gilbert.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed WR Brian Brown to the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed DL Kenny Clark on injured reserve. Activated OL Alex Light from exempt status. Signed TE Evan Baylis to the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Released QB Phillip Walker from the practice squad. Signed TE Erik Swoope to the practice squad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed WR Steven Dunbar Jr. from the practice squad.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed LB Marquis Flowers. Signed WRs Carlos Henderson and ArDarius Stewart to the practice squad.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DB Jacob Firlotte and LB Otha Peters Jr.

HOCKEY American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Rochester F Yannick Veilleux and Hartford F Peter Holland two games and Cleveland F Brett Gallant and San Diego Fs Matt Berry and Corey Tropp one game.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.